In the last hours, the name of German Berterame has not ceased to be linked to a possible departure from Rayados de Monterreybecause despite the fact that his signing with Portland Timbers did not materialize, now two Spanish clubs are interested.
Real Betis and Valencia are the two institutions of The league who are already monitoring Berterame's situation for the next transfer market, so now the big question is how much they would be willing to pay for the Argentine striker.
The first thing you should know is that Rayados de Monterrey disbursement 8 million dollars to Atlético de Madrid for the signing of Berterameso they would hardly let their forward go for a lower amount.
Portland Timbers was willing to pay around 15 million dollars for the signing of Bertean impossible amount for Betis and Valencia; However, the claims of Striped For a European club it could be around 8 million.
Until now, the situation of German Berterame is to stay in Striped until the end of the season and it was not known that there was interest from European clubs, until the Turkish journalist from ESPNEkrem Konur, revealed that there was interest from Valencia and Betis.
“Valencia CF and Real Betis They are monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old Argentine forward, German Berterame“, mentioned the journalist, so until now there are no official offers or approaches from the Spanish clubs.
It will not be until the summer window when the interests crystallize, but until now, the commitment of Berterame is to win the starting place for Brandon Vazquezwho arrived on the right foot to the Sultana del Norte.
