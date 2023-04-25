Arturo ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez has become a fundamental element for Club de Fútbol Monterrey in recent tournaments, since the arrival of Javier Aguirre to the bench and until the current stay of Victor Manuel Vucetichthe midfielder has taken center stage in the team.
Before that, he was a player who played occasionally and was not in demand, now he has even begun to be seen by other clubs and has been sought, so the Monterrey team could still get economic benefit from him.
Arturo González is a starter for Rayados / Jam Media/GettyImages
González has a good price in the market / Agustin Cuevas/GettyImages
It is well known that the Gang as a whole has a powerful squad and of great value in the market due to the quality of the players it hires, mostly young and in their full or footballing maturity that many of them can ultimately be profitable.
This is the case of ‘Ponchito’ Gonzalez player who has increased its value in the market and according to the portal transfer marktits value is currently at 7 million dollarsdouble what the royal team paid in 2016, so any team that wants it should offer a figure close to that.
Meanwhile, at the age of 28, the rojinegro youth squad player is about to celebrate seven years in the Sultana del Norte and has played 212 games, scoring 30 goals and 24 assists, also, as if that were not enough, he has been able to be champion of the MX League, Cup MX and Concacaf Champions League.
