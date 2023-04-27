Deportivo Cruz Azul could continue exporting players to the Old Continent if the offers that arrive are attractive, in this case, now it would be the turn of the young youth squad, Rodrigo Huescas, who has begun to receive more minutes and has responded to the responsibility of being part of the first team.
Last year the Machine sold for 4 million euros a percentage of the letter of Santiago Gimenez to the feyenoord from the Netherlands, which made him able to invest in other signings to the team and could even receive more money for the complete sale of his record in the coming months.
In such a way that, in the case of the 19-year-old youth squad midfielder, Rodrigo Huescasthey will not let you go that easily, because you are a diamond in the rough that if they do not get an offer that suits them, they will not let you go.
According to various reports, from the Bundesliga it is the place where they have shown the greatest interest in their services, so their future could be there. However, Germany is not the only country where they probe it, but also in the Eredivisie where Aztec soccer players in general have left great impressions.
According to the portal transfer marktthe value of Rodrigo Huescas It is valued at 800,000 euros, obviously it is still a very small figure compared to what is projected, so unless there is a very attractive offer, the celestial board will not hesitate to continue keeping it in the team
