ON THE EXIT RAMP? 😟

They report from ESPN that both Monterrey and Toluca approached the Cruz Azul board to explore a possible signing of Rodolfo Rotondi

The source says that the YES would have been given, since it would be sold for more than the 4 million dollars for which it arrived at Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/y8am8A3RXO

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) June 23, 2024