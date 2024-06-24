Martin Anselmi and Diego Alonso They have the objective of creating a real blunderbuss in Blue Cross for the next semester, which is why they have opened their wallet again and have already made three key signings for the Opening 2024.
In the midst of all these operations to round out a powerful squad, there is one that contrasts and that begins to sound like a possible loss of the Cement Machine, especially for his role as a foreigner. Is about Rodolfo Rotondithe versatile left-footed footballer who ended up being a part of the team.
Rotondi He is 27 years old and has already been in The Ferris Wheela period in which it has had many ups and downs, but under the reins of Anselmibecame a key element and undisputed headline, but this has not prevented the Blue Cross be open to negotiating.
Currently, there are at least two teams of the Liga MX interested in Rodo Rotondi: Monterrey and Tolucawho already received notification of the amount of money they would have to pay for the left lane.
According to the reporter ESPNLeón Lecanda, Blue Cross I would only let out Rotondi for at least 4 million dollarsa figure similar to what they paid in 2022 to sign him from Defensa y Justicia, so he is a highly valued player in Mexico, but not priceless.
And it is an important bet for a player who maintains the label of Not Trained in Mexico, but being 27 years old, he could be the bet for the present and future of either of the two interested clubs.
The departure of Rotondi of Blue Cross seems complicated but not impossible, because although in The Ferris Wheel They are open to a possible transfer, it will only be done under their own terms and without urgency to sell it.
Furthermore, it must also be considered that Rudolph feels comfortable in Mexico City and recently the version has emerged that he would only accept a departure if he receives a considerable salary increase, so any team that bets on him must consider this condition of the Argentine.
