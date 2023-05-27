tigers is on the eve of one more title. Despite not having had a good campaign in the regular phase of the Closing 2023 of the Liga MX, the UANL team qualified for the grand final and could add their eighth league championship this weekend. However, it seems that this will be the end of an era for the feline club, since several of the veterans would leave the squad after the tournament concludes.
According to the most recent reports, the contract for Rafael Carioca, an element that came to the cats in August 2017, expires this summer and will not renew with the cats, so it will remain as a free agent. In this sense, some foreign teams have shown interest in hiring the Brazilian midfielder, although everything indicates that his future will continue in Mexican soccer.
Blue Cross It is one of the teams most interested in adding to the 33-year-old containment. Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the Máquina Celeste, would be pushing hard for the media native of Rio de Janeiro to reach La Noria in the summer market. However, another Liga MX squad is interested in the Brazilian.
According to information from the newspaper El Universal, Toluca It is another of the teams that have Carioca as one of their priorities for Opening 2023.
This report indicates that the Red Devils would have already submitted a proposal to the Brazilian player and that this would exceed the one made by Cruz Azul, so his signing with the celestial ones would be complicating.
The Mexican team would seek to add Rafael Carioca to strengthen their squad after the failure they experienced in the Clausura 2023. The Brazilian would come to bring quality and experience to a midfield populated by many young elements such as Marcel Ruiz, Leonardo Fernández or Maximiliano Araujo.
