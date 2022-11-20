She showed a figure in a black bodysuit in the social network Instagram, which is banned in the Russian Federation and belongs to the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), famous TV presenter Yulia Zimina. What he saw delighted netizens.

“Good morning everyone! Wake up!” Zimina signed the photo. She noted that she plans to share similar pictures with followers in the future.

“Goddess!”, “Wow! Well, fire! ”,“ How can you not wake up here now? ”,“ Gorgeous figure ”,“ Incredibly beautiful, ”the subscribers of the Good Morning program on Channel One wrote in the comments.

Earlier, Russian singer Victoria Daineko showed herself in a sports top with an open belly. She did this in response to rumors spreading about the pregnancy.