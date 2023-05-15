Tamaulipas.- For the afternoon-night of this Sunday, there were already 26 people deceasedthe official number of accident happened in the Zaragoza-Victoria federal highway.

He accident occurred early in the morningat kilometer 80, municipality of Guemezabout 15 minutes northeast of Victoria Cityas reported.

It should be noted that on social networks there are those who mention that there are 27 people who lost their lives.

During the course of the day the figures were increasing, in which he was taking out the human remains the staff of Expert services of the Attorney General of the State of Tamaulipasreports the newspaper Excelsior.

At first they talked from 10 to 12 deadbut with the passing of the hours they were detecting more corpses.

He crash was head on between a panel vehicle or van with state license plates New Lionconditioned for transport of peopleand a trailer charged with refrigerant equipment. After crashing, the two vehicles began to catch fire.

As the fire charred people and belongingsidentities have not been confirmed, but other indications are being sought, adds Excelsior.