The daughter of American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, model Sophia, shared a candid shot from her vacation in Florida and thrilled fans. The corresponding frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

A 24-year-old celebrity is shown in a brown bikini in a picture posted online. The girl lies on a towel and sunbathes against the backdrop of tall palms. Stallone’s pet was also captured. “All I need is Buster and my book,” the girl signed the post, which received almost 80 thousand likes.

The figure of the model amazed her fans, and they began to write compliments to her in the comments. “Tell me, where did you get such a body?”, “Hot, hot, hot. You are charming, ”“ You look damn good, Sophia, ”“ What lovely shapes! ”,“ Perfect, ”they praised.

In October 2020, another daughter of Sylvester Stallone shared a beach photo and delighted fans. Sistina, 22, showed off her toned body in black swimming trunks and a matching crop top on the beach against a backdrop of palm trees.