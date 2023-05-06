The Clausura 2023 Tournament is not over yet and stove soccer has begun to gain strength. The Cruz Azul team is involved in the dispute for the ticket to the quarterfinals, when this weekend they face Atlas on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
Despite this, rumors about the possible ups and downs in the La Noria group have not been long in coming, and now the cement board has already set its sights on a footballer who is the figure in the Santos Laguna squad.
According to information from the journalist FOX Sports David Espinosathose with long light blue pants have already raised their hands to sign the player Juan Brunetta.
The 25-year-old Argentinian works as a midfielder and in this tournament he played a total of 1,486 minutes, practically played all the games with the Guerreros and as a starter, in addition to having scored 5 goals.
And the idea is not unreasonable, since the end of his assignment with Santos ends at the end of June, and there he could take advantage of Blue Cross to throw the house out the window and win the transfer to those from Torreón. It must be remembered that the card at the end belongs to Godoy Cruz.
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of the Argentine soccer player in the leg market is 5.5 million euros, the amount that would be requested to be able to keep his pass.
