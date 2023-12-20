The National University Club is in the midst of shaking up its team to start a new year with a new project, once Antonio Mohamed left the technical direction vacant and from the outset, one of the players who would no longer be part of the institution's plans would be its striker. Juan Ignacio Dinenno.
The Argentine scorer would no longer count for the university club to such an extent that he would have already been offered to a couple of teams: Cruz Azul and Monterrey, teams that had him on their radar a few months ago, this according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivel.
The Ciudad Universitaria team would look to the Pandilla team to exchange forwards, since they are interested in having the services of Rogelio Funes Mori. While, in the case of the cement team, the board of directors has to look at its options since it barely has its Untrained quotas in Mexico.
At 29 years old, the attacker has a contract until December 2024 with the feline team, in three years with the team he has recorded a total of 147 games, 60 goals and 10 assists, in addition, his market value is currently 4 million euros.
