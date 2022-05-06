The figure of Eren Jaeger who broke the internet recently continues to give something to talk about, and as you can imagine, it did not take long to generate reactions from the community and even cosplay.

The jokes about “the colossal titan” of the protagonist gave way to several memes and even fanarts that sought to immortalize this moment, although there were those who did it in their own way.

Recently, Edoardo Volpi He made a cosplay that could compete with the figure of Eren Jaeger, only without showing too much to stay in a safe classification to see at work.

Same vibes. Image: Edoardo Volpi.

If you saw the picture of the figure of they are nakedsurely you will remember the pose with which he appears after getting out of the bath, and curiously Edoardo Volpi has a similar photo but with clothes.

As you can see, he appears with black pants and a completely uncovered torso, while his eyes have the characteristic marks that remain after becoming a titan.

In this cosplay, the hairstyle and the attitude are key, since through these details we can infer that it is the protagonist of Attack on Titan.

The figure of Eren Jaeger in cosplay form

Of course this interpretation is not based on the figure directlyotherwise we would have something that we could not show you in photographs, but it portrays in a very similar way what the character would look like.

Even so, it has enough elements to raise a few gasps among Eren Jaeger fans who were thrilled when they saw him shirtless for the first time.

Edoardo Volpi has many more outfits inspired by different anime characters, and if you want to see them, you can follow them through Reddit.

What did you think of this cosplay similar to the figure of Eren Jaeger? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.