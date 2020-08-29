Russian gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova posted a photo that caused a violent reaction from netizens. The corresponding post is available at Instagram sportswomen.

The photo shows how Sevastyanova in a swimsuit sits against the background of the sea and mountains. “Summer is not over yet,” the gymnast signed the publication.

Fans were surprised by the figure of the athlete. “Interesting structure of the press”, “These are the forms,” they wrote in the comments. At the same time, some fans pointed out the attractiveness of Sevastyanova: “The most beautiful girl in Russia”, “Beauty”, “I’m dying from beauty.”

On July 25, the gymnast commented on a previously published photo with Irish mixed style (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor. At the same time, subscribers advised Sevastyanova not to pose with the fighter in an embrace and reminded that the Irishman is married.

Sevastyanova won gold in the group all-around rhythmic gymnastics at the 2012 London Olympics. She also has two gold medals at the European Championships in the same year.