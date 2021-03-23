American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek again shared a vacation photo and thrilled fans. The frame appeared on her page in Instagram…

The picture posted on the network shows the 54-year-old celebrity full-length against the backdrop of the ocean. She poses with her hair down in a purple one-piece swimsuit with a deep neckline. Her look is complemented by black sunglasses. The publication has received over 1.2 million likes.

Fans appreciated the slender figure of the actress and expressed their admiration in the comments. “You look amazing!”, “The ideal of female beauty”, “You are so sexy! You look better than ever, that says a lot, ”“ Perfect body, ”“ You have killer forms, ”they wrote.

In February, Salma Hayek starred in a swimsuit aboard a yacht and delighted fans. In the photo, she is captured with her hair down in a black bathing suit and sunglasses of the same color. The star was photographed while she was massaging her daughter Valentina.