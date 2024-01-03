The Monterrey Soccer Club would have everything arranged to make a coup of authority in this winter window in Mexican soccer, since there is talk that it would have reached an agreement with the player and Cincinnati for the signing of the Mexican-American striker, Brandon Vazquezwho has stood out in recent months with the North American team.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe player has reached a verbal agreement with the Sultana del Norte team and the negotiations are very advanced, to the point that his incorporation could be made official for the following week.
It has been mentioned that the signing would be around 7 million dollars plus bonus, for 100 percent of the player's federative rights in exchange for a contract for the next four years.
If the operation is completed, the American would join Harold Preciado and Jorge 'Corcho' Rodríguez as the new reinforcements of the Gang, who would be giving an outlet to Rodrigo Aguirre and Joao Rojas to free up Untrained places in Mexico, while Funes Mori He decides to choose his new destination given that his contract ends this summer and the board would not intend to renew it.
So far, the only signing that is practically a fact is that of Jorge Rodriguezwho showed up to take the medical and physical exams at the beginning of the week and the only thing missing is the official announcement from the board.
