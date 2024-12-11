The Figueruelas gigafactory is now a reality: Stellantis and CATL announce an investment of 4.1 billion in the plant

The companies Stellantis and CATL have made official the investment of 4.1 billion euros in implementing a battery gigafactory in Figueruelas, Zaragoza. The gigafactory will have a production capacity of about 50 GWh and is expected to begin production in 2026.

The last step that remained to formalize this investment was the “yes” of the Chinese company CATL, which has been delayed due to the tariff conflict it maintains with the European Union, due to the extra tariffs imposed on electric vehicles produced in China. Finally, the Chinese government has given its approval and both companies have made this investment official today.

In November 2023, Stellantis and CATL signed an agreement for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules for the production of electric vehicles in Europe and established a long-term collaboration. In October, the Ministry of Industry resolved to grant 133 million euros to Stellantis Figueruelas within line A of Perte VEC III batteries. This subsidy is in addition to the 14 million euros from the Industrial Decarbonization Perte also announced in October. In total, the Stellantis group has been awarded almost 300 million euros, through Perte VEC calls, for the reconversion of Figueruelas, among other projects.

“CATL’s goal is to make zero-carbon technology accessible around the world, and we look forward to cooperating with our partners globally through more innovative cooperation models,” said CATL President and CEO , Robin Zeng. Currently, CATL has two plants already operational in Europe, one in Germany and another in Hungary which, together with the Spanish factory, hopes to “improve its capabilities” to meet the demand for batteries from vehicle manufacturers.

The final agreement has been formed after a year of negotiations between Stellantis and the Government of Spain. On Monday afternoon, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, met at the La Moncloa palace with the president of CATL, Robin Zeng, to discuss the project of this future Aragonese gigafactory. The president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has said that it is “the best possible news for the Aragonese automotive industry” through a message on the social network X.

There has also been an assessment of the president of the central government. In a message on the social network “Thank you to the presidents of Stellantis and CATL, John Elkann and Robin Zeng, for their commitment to Spain and their determined commitment to our country to promote a decarbonized future,” said the Chief Executive. In turn, Sánchez has highlighted the importance of “public-private collaboration”, which “is made visible in agreements such as the sealing” this Tuesday.

Jordi Hereu, Minister of Industry and Tourism, has described the news as “fabulous”. “The electric car and battery project for Zaragoza with an investment of more than €4,000M is now a reality. “Spain and its economy continue to attract investment, work and the future,” he published on the same social network. Pilar Alegría, Minister of Education, has expressed the same sentiment, considering that this alliance between the two companies is “a great boost for Aragon.”

For his part, the president of the Stellantis works council in Figueruelas, Rubén Alonso, has celebrated an announcement that, from his point of view, reflects “the great work” being carried out at the plant. “This news highlights the great work that has always been done in this plant, in the negotiations, with the company, in the committee, the majority of the committee that has always been up to the task,” commented Rubén Alonso, before point out that, likewise, “it strengthens our sector, our factories and the automotive industry in general.”

Although the automotive group has not specified the number of jobs that will be created, the president of the works council has stated: “At the moment, we do not have any estimate, but we hope that they will be the maximum possible.” Likewise, he added: “Whenever there is an investment in our plant or in the automotive sector in Aragon, obviously, it is a reason for celebration.”

Perte VEC

In 2023, the Chinese group CATL signed a first collaboration agreement with Stellantis for the supply of batteries with the possibility of jointly investing in their manufacturing.

In October, the Ministry of Industry resolved to grant 133 million euros to Stellantis Figueruelas within line A of Perte VEC III batteries. This subsidy is in addition to the 14 million euros from the Industrial Decarbonization Perte also announced in October.

In total, the Stellantis group has been awarded almost 300 million euros, through Perte VEC calls, for the reconversion of Figueruelas, among other projects.

Currently, CATL has two plants already operational in Europe, one in Germany and another in Hungary which, together with the Spanish factory, hopes to “improve its capabilities” to meet the demand for batteries from vehicle manufacturers.