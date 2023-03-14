The success of a special military operation is impossible without the supply of modern weapons, equipment, and protective equipment to the troops. Back in 2014, enterprises of the military-industrial complex were created in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which provided the people’s militia with the most necessary products. But with the beginning of the SVO, the volumes of its production had to be urgently increased. Often, production takes place at enterprises that previously produced purely peaceful goods. Correspondents of Izvestia visited the Donetsk enterprise, which itself developed and arranged the supply of bulletproof vests to soldiers, which have already saved more than one life.

secret place

— For me, the most important feedback on our work was the visit of the mother of one of the fighters. She came and thanked us for the body armor that saved her son’s life. Showed a fragment of an artillery shell, which he stopped. I don’t even know how she found us: we don’t advertise the transition to military production at all, – says the director of one of the Donetsk factories.

Indeed, before the start of a special military operation, purely civilian products were made here, but then they switched to the production of products needed by the troops. Spreading about changing your profile is dangerous: the workshops in which we are talking are not in the deep rear, but in the reach of the enemy’s cannon artillery.

On one production line, body armor is already being made here, on the second – corner reflectors of various sizes and configurations, on the third – false positions of fire weapons to mislead the enemy. And the re-equipment of the enterprise with new machines for the production of products needed on the line of combat contact continues.

“We produce general armored vests, which are completed with steel panels with protective properties corresponding to the 5th class, multilayer Kevlar ballistic packages that confidently hold a pistol bullet from a meter distance and fragments of hand grenades. We are preparing to launch a production site of interesting high-tech products. What – of course, I can not say. But, I believe, in a month and a half or two months we will demonstrate the first serial samples, ”says our interlocutor.

The production of military products began to be deployed here already at the beginning of the mobilization, which was announced in the DPR in February 2022. Almost every employee of the enterprise called for relatives or friends, many left as volunteers.

The body armor model was developed by ourselves. They set the goal that it corresponded to the conditions of modern warfare, was quite simple in design and inexpensive, so that it could be acquired primarily by ordinary soldiers. We studied both Russian and captured samples of equipment, taking into account reviews from the army. The result was a bulletproof vest made from fabric with IR remission, which reduces the likelihood of a soldier being detected by modern surveillance devices common to the enemy. It has been repeatedly tested in combat.

A little bit later taking into account the massive use of anti-personnel mines by the enemy I had to master the production of equipment for sappers. And after the appearance of high-precision weapons in the VFU – corner reflectors and false positions of fire weapons. But the troops need not only weapons, so at their request the production of even compact field baths began. The plant operates with minimal profitability, its director admits.

– In the conditions of hostilities, the profitability of the production of products intended for the military, of course, should have reasonable limits. In fact, we do what we must. Here everyone wants to see victory with their own eyes,” he emphasizes.

Feedback

Production literally at the very line of combat contact is, on the one hand, an obvious risk, but on the other, an opportunity to get quick feedback. In addition, when mastering new models and testing them, consultations from the active military can be obtained almost instantly. And such a close location to the battle areas is an additional sense of responsibility. Negligence in terms of quality, design or ergonomics is unacceptable, because the products will be used by yesterday’s neighbors of the factory workers, who are at the forefront.

Today, production operates on its own initiative, without state financial assistance or orders. The latter are difficult to obtain, if only because in combat conditions it is difficult to certify any new military products. And government purchases of the same non-certified bulletproof vests are simply impossible. However, the production is completely legal.

– I am sincerely grateful to the head of the republic, who did everything in his power to ensure that the products needed by the army were produced in the DPR. Formal obstacles were overcome thanks to his decisions, – notes the head of the enterprise.

Such cases of initiative development of products are far from unique in the DPR and LPR, and in other regions of Russia. For example, among the clothes donated by volunteers for the needs of the army, there are raincoats, the production of which has been mastered by one of the enterprises whose main profile is children’s waterproof clothing.

– The volunteer movement has become an extremely important unifying factor, it has given an understanding that this applies to everyone, – the director of the plant finishes his story.

And it is very important, according to him, that the soldiers feel the participation and support of those they protect. Therefore, children’s letters are placed in packages with equipment at the factory – they are no less important for those who are on the line of combat contact.