Fighter Gadzhi Navruzov remembered how he participated in a street fight with the footballer of Grozny “Akhmat” and the Russian national team Andrei Semenov. His words are quoted by “Sport-Express”.

“We walked with Andrey Semyonov – we fought together, we were attacked. In Khabarovsk, they walked either from a restaurant or from a cafe. We hooked up with some guys. There were more of them, 4-5 people. There was a fight, we beat them. We are athletes after all, ”Navruzov said.

In the past, Navruzov played football professionally. The story he describes happened when he and Semyonov were at the training camp of the SKA-Khabarovsk team.

32-year-old Navruzov performs in the heavyweight division. He currently represents the Top Dog fistfighting league. He has five wins in five fights.

Semenov joined Akhmat in 2014. Then he was first called up to the Russian national team. The defender was included in the national team for the upcoming European Championship.