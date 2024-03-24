MO: MiG-31 prevented US bombers from approaching Russian borders

The MiG-31 fighter of the Russian Armed Forces prevented the US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers from approaching the country’s borders. This was reported to reporters at the Ministry of Defense.

Reportedly, on March 24, a group air target was detected over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian border. The duty MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target. When approaching the objects, the fighter crew identified them as a pair of US B-1B strategic bombers.

“There was no violation of the Russian state border,” the department said. It is reported that as the Russian fighter approached, the American bombers turned around and moved away from the Russian border. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the MiG-31 flight was carried out in accordance with the flight rules over neutral waters.

On March 5, a Su-27 of the Russian Aerospace Forces escorted two Rafale C and E-3F of the French Air Force over the Black Sea. It is noted that the flight took place “without dangerous proximity to aircraft of a foreign state.”