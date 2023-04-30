Fighter PMC “Wagner” announced 1.5 km of urban development to complete control over Artemovsk

Soldier of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” in a conversation with RIA News announced the imminent full control of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

According to him, in order to completely take the city under control, attack aircraft have to go about 1.5 kilometers through urban areas, and the front line is moving closer and closer to the western outskirts of the settlement.

They (Ukrainian military. – Note from Lenta.ru.) “from the ceiling” if there was one and a half kilometers left in the city, then it was very lucky. There remains a little development, the residential sector, and then comes the private sector Fighter PMC “Wagner”

The military said that his unit managed to storm a block with multi-storey residential buildings behind the railway that divides the city into two parts. Residential buildings are located on a hill from which the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) monitored and corrected fire on the Wagner assault groups.

See also He celebrates his 40th birthday and falls into a well. Died. Tragedy in Erice, in the Trapani area We have almost suppressed everything Fighter PMC “Wagner”

Related materials:

The situation around Artemovsk

The fact that the fighters of the Wagner PMC pushed through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the west of Artemivsk was also reported by the Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring, referring to the analysis of Ukrainian military experts. Under the pressure of the Wagnerites, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat from the territory of the military unit, urban battles continue.

According to the founder of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Saturday, April 29, PMC fighters advanced 100-150 meters in Artemovsk.

Today, Wagner units advanced 100-150 meters in Bakhmut… There are 2.98 square kilometers of the city territory left Evgeny Prigozhin Founder of PMC “Wagner”

At the same time, Prigozhin warned that Wagner PMC units could be withdrawn from Artemovsk due to an acute shortage of ammunition.

On Friday, April 28, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian assault troops continue to destroy Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries in the western part of Artemivsk.

The military department clarified that the Airborne Forces (VDV) and units of the Southern Group of Forces are suppressing attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to bring additional reserves into the city.

Related materials:

Talk about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On Saturday, April 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would launch a counteroffensive without waiting for the arrival of Western aircraft. According to him, the presence of Western aircraft in Kyiv would greatly help in the fighting, but waiting for supplies would greatly delay the Ukrainian counterattack.

We’ll start before we have [американские истребители] F-16 or something else Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently ready for a counteroffensive, and it will take place in the near future. According to the forecasts of the head of the group, the Ukrainian army will begin the corresponding maneuvers by May 15.

He suggested that the UAF had previously been held back by bad weather and so-called internal problems, including issues of personnel, the delivery of Western military equipment and ammunition. However, at the moment, there is an active movement of vehicles and troops on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, The Times, citing the published secret materials of American intelligence, writes that the Ukrainian military is unlikely to be able to achieve success in the course of the counteroffensive, except for “modest territorial gains” from the entrenched Russian troops. At the same time, Ukraine lacks the proper air defenses needed for a major offensive.

CNN also points to the factors delaying Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The publication attributed to them the complex complex of the Russian defense line, the absence of a moment of surprise, which Ukrainian officials also pointed out, as well as Russia’s clear superiority in the air.