“Ibrahimovic underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in Rome,” said the second Italian league last season, adding: “The operation was successful.”

“Zlatan is in good health and will immediately begin his recovery process,” he added.

Ibra, 39, was injured in the 3-0 victory over Juventus in Serie A on May 9, as part of the 35th stage matches.

The Swedish striker will be absent from the stadiums for an additional two months, according to Italian reports, while he is expected to return to the green rectangle in time before the start of the new season of the Italian League on August 21.

Ibrahimovic, returning to the national team after his decisive goals in his club Milan after an absence of nearly 5 years, was Yemeni to participate in the European Cup, but the injury forced him to miss Sweden, the leader of its fifth group with 4 points, as it boosted its chances of qualifying to a price Continental Championship Final.

The Swedish national team started its matches in the finals with a goalless draw against Spain, before beating Slovakia 1-0 on Friday, to conclude its participation in the group stage against Poland on Wednesday.