The points run out. The pressure grows. The use of calculators leaves cell phones without batteries in Santa Marta and Neiva. The accounts don’t add up. Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila are clinging to a series of miracles to remain in the first division of Colombian soccer.

The flame that keeps them alive is another story. As long as Jaguares, Envigado and Once Caldas don’t win, there is still hope. And much higher up, Alianza Petrolera and Deportivo Cali are breathing a little easier, but not yet saved. However, the first part of the task, adding by three, is not being fulfilled on either the Samarian or Opita side.

Unión and Huila have an aspect in the League regulations that can favor them, but only if they win. Since last year, the punishment was eliminated for the newly promoted, who entered with the score of the last one. If that had been maintained today, they would be practically relegated and waiting for defeats from Boyacá Chicó.

Why does Unión and Huila benefit from having played fewer games in the A?

In the case of Magdalena, which plays with the points from 2022 and 2023, each victory gives them four hundredths more in the permanence table. But each defeat takes away the same amount. And for Huila, who only has what he has done since he returned from B, at the beginning of this year, a victory adds seven hundredths in that classification.



On the other hand, for teams that have been in A for three years, the average is not as volatile. At this point in the championship, a draw keeps their accumulated score as it is, a victory adds three tenths to them and a fall does not lower their result so much for that classification.

Suggested reading: Colombia, without a title option in the Copa América women’s futsal: Brazil beat it

The problem for the bottom of the table is that neither of them has found an even performance, as Boyacá Chicó did in the first semester, when he managed to consolidate savings that helped him endure today’s lean times. Only a disaster would leave the Boyaca team back to B.

To surpass the average that Jaguares has today, 18th place in the relegation table, Unión Magdalena is obliged to score 14 points out of a possible 18.



The most serious thing is that the team led by Harold Rivera has a very tough schedule: it must play, in order, against Nacional in Santa Marta, then visit Pasto and Millonarios and, finally, Tolima in Ibagué and Medellín in its stadium. It seems very difficult.

Huila, for its part, would need 8 points out of a possible 18 to reach what Jaguares has today, a figure that does not seem so difficult considering that those led by Diego Corredor still have three games in Neiva, they will receive La Equidad, Envigado and Santa Fe.

The problem is that if he does not add three, his visiting schedule is very complicated, since he would have to visit Medellín, América and Junior. In Santa Marta and Neiva, other people’s stumbles await.

We recommend: Nacional, without mercy with Envigado: he beat it and dreams of leading the League

The 2024 table makes other teams suffer

Already in an assembly in the first half of this year it was determined that the relegation system (at least for now, because in Dimayor anything is possible) will not change for 2024. And that brings a huge concern for a great team, Deportivo Cali.

Next year’s relegation will take into account the points from 2022, 2023 and what is done in that season. Cali is going to lose a very good campaign, 2021, in which it was champion.

Fortunately for them, Jaguares have been rolling down the stairs in that table and today they would have the same average to start. Of course, he is the worst of the 18 survivors in A. Those who arrive from B will start from scratch.

This is how the 2024 relegation table would begin today. The teams that arrive from B start from scratch and divide by the points they make next year. Huila and Unión appear in this table as a reference in case they are saved, today they would not have a place in A. pic.twitter.com/qlnHeTQds3 — José Orlando Ascencio (@josasc) October 1, 2023

In terms of points, today Cali would be 11 below Envigado, another one with a calamitous performance in recent weeks. And the differences are already enormous with those who are a little higher: 16 with Once Caldas and Pereira, 19 with Bucaramanga, 22 with Alianza Petrolera and 23 with La Equidad.

Every point ends up counting, in the short, medium and, for now and if there are no changes, in the long term. The pressure is on Unión and Huila. As long as they don’t win, everyone else breathes easy for the rest of the year.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news