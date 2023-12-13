The European Union may be about to agree on its first specific law to fight against sexist violence, a scourge that costs the lives of at least 50 women every week in European territory (not even the figures are yet reliable). A milestone that, however, could end in complete failure due to the hard struggle that the States and the European Parliament have been maintaining for weeks on a key issue of the proposed directive: consent as the axis of sexual crimes, that is, assumption of the principle of what in Spain is known as the only yes is yes, that a sexual act without explicit consent be considered rape at European level.

The fourth trilogue – the negotiations between the States and the European Parliament, with the European Commission, to agree on a final common text of the law – takes place this Wednesday amid mutual reproaches. And against the background of the ironclad refusal of several States, especially France and Germany, without which there is no qualified majority to carry out the norm, to admit the definition of rape based on consent in the regulations. For their part, several negotiators from the European Parliament threaten to bring down the entire law if the States do not give in and accept, at a minimum, the definition of rape contained in the Istanbul Convention.

It is not just another order, since the entire regulation, which among others also seeks to criminalize acts such as female genital mutilation and cyber violence, is at stake: with the European elections in June shortening the calendar, sources from the negotiations explain, If this key point is not closed now, it will be practically impossible to agree on a text and ratify it before the last plenary session of the European Parliament, in April. And given the forecasts of a shift to the right and even to the extreme right in the European elections, carrying out a norm of this type in the next legislature – gender violence is anathema to ultra parties – will be practically impossible, they warn.

In the midst of the struggle between deputies and States, a rotating Spanish presidency of the EU has also been imprisoned, which is accused of not having been sufficiently involved in these negotiations. A double disappointment because, various sources point out, Spain has always been considered a pioneer and model in terms of women's rights and the fight against sexist violence and it is not understood that it has not fought for this directive as other Spanish ministers have done for laws. equally complicated European proposals in recent months, such as the Nature Restoration Law.

“There is a certain disappointment due to the lack of Spanish leadership in this directive,” say sources involved in the negotiations. “In other files they have been more involved, not here,” other voices of different political orientations agree. Diplomatic sources consider this perception unfair. “The technical work is there, but France and Germany flatly refuse to include rape [basada en el consentimiento] in article 5″ of the bill, they explain. Thus, they add, “there is no room” to negotiate.

Legal competencies as an argument

The legal arguments of Paris and Berlin are based on the fact that the EU does not have legal powers in this matter, which belongs to the criminal law of each country, and they say they fear that, lacking a legal basis, any country that opposes the regulations could go to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) and it could end up annulling the entire directive, which seeks broader protection for women beyond rape. The original sin, however, is in the States themselves, which previously rejected the European Parliament's proposal to convert rape into a Eurocrime with a common definition, which would have clarified the legal situation. As things stand, diplomatic sources from the countries opposed to accepting rape in the directive allege, it is not recognized as a cross-border crime, so the EU has no powers in this regard.

However, the legal services of the Commission and the European Parliament have made a broader interpretation, using the legal basis of sexual exploitation. An extreme that the jurists of the Council do not share, so the dispute is, for the moment, in a stalemate, waiting to see if France or Germany give in and change the voting strengths, or if the European Parliament backs down and does not fulfills its threat to overthrow all regulations over this issue. Paris, until this Tuesday, had no intention of changing its mind, according to diplomatic sources, who rejected the reproaches, asserting that France is one of the countries that most severely punishes this crime.

Aware of the brewing battle, those responsible for the European Chamber of the Directive on the fight against violence against women sent a letter last week to Minister Félix Bolaños, now head of the Justice portfolio, in addition to the Presidency and Relations with Cortes in the Government of Spain, and responsible for Justice during the Spanish presidency of the Council in the EU, to express his “deep disappointment, and, frankly, indignation, on behalf of European citizens at the lack of will of the Council to include the crime of rape due to lack of consent in the Directive.”

For the rapporteurs of practically the entire political arc—Nathalie Colin-Oesterlé, Pina Picierno, Lucia Ďuriš Nicholsonová, María Soraya Rodríguez Ramos, Sylwia Spurek, Diana Riba i Giner, Assita Kanko, Malin Björk and Eugenia Rodríguez Palop—, that is a “ unacceptable position.” “We cannot have a situation where different minimum standards of justice are applied to women across the Union if we are to truly achieve one of our founding principles: equality between women and men. To quote the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “there cannot be true equality without freedom from violence,” they added in that letter sent on December 7, in which they said goodbye by asking Bolaños to “ensure” that in this new “historical” norm the crime of rape be included under the principle of only yes is yes.

There has been no response from Justice, unofficially, at least, although the ministry points out that the “political and legal” problem for which several countries have said no to that proposal will be addressed this Wednesday in the trilogue. “There is a blocking minority, countries that are against, based on a Council report, opposed to including rape in the directive. That is not Spain's position, which “is in favor” and this Wednesday, they say, “the Spanish delegation will talk about it.” The discussions are, to say the least, long and hard. There is a lot at stake, at least all parties agree.

