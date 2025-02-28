Marta and Álvaro Sánchez are two Madrid brothers who suffer a rare disease. This is Friedreich’s ataxia and, despite their young age – they have only 21 and 27 years – their life takes place in a wheelchair. They barely have mobility, they have trouble speaking and digesting food and, in addition, although the medication that would make their lives a little simpler is already approved by the European Medication Agency, the Spanish Ministry of Health does not agree with the laboratory that markets it -biogen- when establishing the price.

Pilar Mejías, mother of Marta and Álvaro, fed up not being attended by public institutions, founded in 2011 ‘Almar’ – in reference to the name of their children – whose main purpose is to support research and rights of patients and families suffering from this disease, thus improving their quality of life.

But how is the day -to -day life of these young people? ABC has had the opportunity to contact them. «This disease does not affect the head and intellectually I am like a normal person. I can’t walk, but the people around me think that I am also mentally affected, ”says Álvaro Sánchez. His sister Marta says that her day to day lives “well” because “she is already used.” However, he affirms that if he saw his life compared to that of other people, “his situation would be very bad.”

«I am fine, but that people don’t know. They treat me as if I were silly and I am not. I find out everything. There are people who are afraid even from my wheelchair, but I have already assumed it, ”Marta replies when asked if you have ever felt some kind of rejection due to their condition.









Around 2,500 people suffer from this disease in our country, as they detail from the ‘Almar’ Foundation. It is the most frequent hereditary ataxia in Spain and shorten life expectancy producing multisystemic disabling symptoms. The frataxin gene is the main responsible for anomaly – which largely controls the patient’s metabolism and the stability of iron in cells – and for this to occur, the patient’s parents have to have a genetic defect in chromosome number nine of the human body, which is the one that controls psychomotor development.

Pilar Mejías attends to their children, who have mobility problems and difficulties in speaking and swallowing



Álvaro was the first of Pilar’s children to be born and takes six years with his sister Marta. In his first years of life, Pilar detected that his son was something “clumsy.” At first, doctors told them that it could be possible maturational delay. However, Pilar continued to see that her son wrote and spoke worse. This added to heart disease that was diagnosed at his five years of life, caused him to assign the department of mitochondrial diseases and, subsequently, to the neurologist, who initially pointed out that Álvaro suffered uncoordination, although the final diagnosis was that the child had a rare disease: Friedreich’s ataxia.

Along with the situation, Pilar was pregnant with her second daughter, Marta, who initially did not seem to have clear signs that aimed at suffering from the same pathology as her brother, however, the diagnosis was confirmed later.

Currently, brothers’ disease has evolved to such an extent that they are incapacitated in a wheelchair. His illness advances without remedy since, to date, They cannot have the medication that can stop the progress. However, this does not prevent Álvaro and Marta from pursuing their dreams because, despite the difficulties, they are both very intelligent. Marta is an audiovisual communication student In the Complutense and Álvaro began studying biochemistry At the same university, but the effort that involved going to the practical laboratories led him to abandon his dream to end up studying history.

Every day, Pilar prepares her children to take them to study



A few weeks ago, Pilar’s daughter, Marta, was in the program ‘La Revuelta’ of Spanish Television (TVE) presented by David Broncano, counting her situation, and although the Sánchez brothers insist on making a life like any other, her illness continues to move forward and the Ministry of Health still does not agree with biogen – a labor that sells the formula – to improve the quality of life of patients and their relatives.

The medication we are talking about can make that the disease does not advance for a period of two to three years. These are capsules that, initially, They have a cost of 250,000 euros per patient and year. However, and thanks to the decentralization of the State, the health powers correspond to the autonomous communities, and there are even some that are providing small doses of the biogen formula to patients, such as Galicia, Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and a person in Madrid.

What hopes have the Sánchez brothers with medication? «In principle, give it to me. I do not wait for the cure one hundred percent, but I want to improve my quality of life. I would like to go out to eat at a restaurant with my friends and not to get on or be able to serve me for myself, ”Marta assures this newspaper.

If the future is uncertain for people who do not suffer from these types of diseases, for whom they suffer from thinking about tomorrow can become an authentic hell. Álvaro does not seem to see the light at the end of the tunnel, however, her sister Marta is more hopeful with what is to come: «In the future I see myself cured. That is what I hope. I can’t think of a future that I am not healthy ».

The case of the Sánchez brothers is just a small brushstroke of what is not seen. A sample of the three million Spaniards suffering from some kind of rare disease. A sample of overcoming, to move forward day by day despite the difficulties and, above all, a sample of hope before the future, despite the bureaucracy.