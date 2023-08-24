Artificial intelligence (AI) is the star of the moment for large companies. Companies are desperate to show how they are going to use the new models of generative AI, and the media is awash with stories about the transformative potential of the technology. There is no denying that it could significantly increase productivity. But who will benefit? The ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) may offer an answer.

Hollywood screenwriters face a future that will soon be faced by all knowledge workers—and without the benefit of union representation. What is at issue is how the AI ​​will be used and by whom. Will TV and film producers look to AI as a way to replace writers and cut costs, or will they use it to create better quality content, empowering creative workers to be more productive and earn higher income?

We have been down a similar path before. At the beginning of the 20th century, rapid improvements in manufacturing technologies, such as assembly lines and electrical machinery, generated a marked increase in productivity. Henry Ford, a pioneer in the application of these technologies, estimated that motorized machinery “alone has probably doubled the efficiency of the industry”, while allowing the construction of much larger factories. But the workers did not automatically share in these profits. Rather, that did not happen until new jobs were created, and workers gained enough bargaining power to demand better wages. These are the two pillars of shared prosperity.

While Ford and his contemporaries did automate some processes, their improved factories also introduced many new activities that required human labor—from material preparation and machine maintenance to coordinating operations. These tasks expanded the contribution of workers to production and translated into a large increase in the demand for labor. In 1899, the automobile industry in the United States employed a few thousand workers, who produced about 2,500 vehicles per year. By 1929, Ford and General Motors (GM) were each making 1.5 million cars annually (total US car production was about 4.5 million), and the industry employed more than 400,000 people. The second pillar is bargaining power. The famous sit-down strike at GM in 1936-1937 was a key step in achieving union recognition, better working conditions, and greater workers’ compensation. Over several decades, the new balance that developed between managers and workers in the auto industry contributed to accelerated wage growth. Part of what made this possible was the emphasis on continuing education and training of workers to perform new tasks. Both employers and employees benefited from the productivity gains. By the 1960s, US auto production had doubled from that of the 1920s, and the top four manufacturers employed 1.3 million workers—more than triple the industry’s employment four decades earlier. Also, the inflation-adjusted profits of the dominant firms, GM and Ford, were about five times higher than in previous decades.

The rise of organized labor in the automobile industry also established a pattern of bargaining between capital and labor that other industries implemented. Imagine what would have happened if manufacturing companies had tried to become “workerless factories” in the 1950s, as some had begun to propose. Productivity growth (not to mention shared prosperity) would have suffered markedly as human contributions to technical work, design, maintenance, inspection, and creative problem solving were undermined or lost.

We face just as revolutionary changes today, as executives are considering how to apply generative AI to all components of knowledge production and distribution. Leading technology companies face many of the choices that car manufacturers had to make at the turn of the 20th century. Should powerful new technologies be used to automate knowledge work and complementary workers? Or could AI become a tool to boost worker productivity and creativity? Much will depend on whether workers have a voice and how those choices affect productivity and product quality.

There are reasons to think that the WGA strike could be even more important than the union recognition fights at Ford and GM factories a hundred years ago. For starters, creative workers in Hollywood are very well organized and have a unique strength compared to workers in other sectors. If they don’t succeed, other knowledge workers will have even fewer opportunities to shape the future of work and technology.

The choices ahead are historic, because filmmakers may be tempted to take the easy path of “let’s automate as much as we can”. This strategy can be profitable in the short term if it allows more shows to be produced at low cost, with fewer writers, actors and other staff. But profit and high-quality studio production are not the same thing. There is still no substitute for human ingenuity and creativity. If we look beyond the current hoopla, it should be clear to us that predicting the next word in a sentence and adding the “wisdom” available on the internet is unlikely to generate superior artistic output—even if great language models did. sitcoms mediocre-

The easy path is especially expensive for what you leave out. Generative AI could become a hugely beneficial tool in the hands of creative artists, aiding the research and development of new ideas. If we can find a way forward on the right track, AI could further drive technological progress and foster the returns generated by human ingenuity.

The stakes are high in the writers’ strike. Obviously, it would be a disaster for the workers if they are marginalized by the movie studios. Knowledge workers – and indeed all workers – should hope that the WGA and its members succeed in demonstrating not only how unions can drive up wages in the short term, but also how technology can be used to support creativity, rather than just crowd it out.

Daron Acemoglu is Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and co-author (with Simon Johnson) of ‘Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle Over Technology and Prosperity‘ (Public Affairs, 2023). simon johnson He is also a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund and a professor at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. Austin Lentsch is a researcher at MIT Blueprint Labs.

