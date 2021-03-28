Former legislator Yonhy Lescano, from the Popular Action party, continues to lead the voting intention in Peru, although he cut the gap with five other presidential candidates who, two weeks before the general elections on April 11, are fighting to win a place in a possible second round.

This is revealed by the latest survey of the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), published this Sunday in the newspaper The Republic, in which Lescano (a populist) holds first place in electoral preferences with 11.4%, after registering a decrease of 2.5 percentage points compared to the last survey.

But barely a distance of 3.5 percentage points separates the first from the sixth position, because the dispute to go to the second round is closer than ever, with a technical tie between five candidates vying for second place.

Advertising on the streets of Lima. Photo EFE

Those who appear below are the extreme right Rafael López Aliaga and the leftist Veronika Mendoza, followed by economist Hernando de Soto, former mayor and former soccer player George Forsyth and former congresswoman Keiko Fujimori.

Mendoza and De Soto go up

One of the most surprising results of the new IEP study is the rise of Mendoza, aspiring to the Presidency for the Juntos por el Perú party, which obtained a support of 9.6%, which represents an increase of 2.6 percentage points in relation to the previous poll.

With this result, the leftist is in the third position, very close of the Popular Renewal candidate, Rafael López Aliaga, who remains in second place with 9.7%, registering just an increase of 0.2 percentage points.

Mendoza managed to increase his support in almost all sectors of the socioeconomic level, sex, area and macrozones of the country, while López continues to be the first in voting intention in Metropolitan Lima, with 15.3%.

The candidate of the leftist Frente Amplio, Verónika Mendoza, closes her campaign in Lima, Peru, in 2016. AP Photo

The far-right candidate, however, was no longer the favorite of socioeconomic levels A and B (the wealthiest), where he was surpassed by Hernando de Soto, from Avanza País, who obtained 24% support among this population.

In fact, De Soto reached fourth place in voting intention, obtaining 8.5% of preferences, thus displacing former Alianza Lima goalkeeper George Forsyth and the candidate of Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fujimori, who are located in fifth and sixth place, with 8.2% and 7.9%, respectively.

The economist managed to add 2.8 percentage points in the last fortnight, when he ranked sixth with 5.7%.

The ballot

The survey also identified the scenarios of an eventual second round, to be held on June 6 if no candidate achieves an absolute majority (more than 50% of the votes) on April 11.

According to the IEP, Lescano would beat the rest of the candidates by a wide margin, while López would lose to everyone except Fujimori, who would not be able to beat any of the other presidential candidates.

Former parliamentarian Mendoza I could only surpass Fujimori but it would be defeated by Lescano and would reach a technical tie with López and Forsyth.

In sixth place in the electoral preferences is the union leader Pedro Castillo with 4.3% support, tied with former legislator Daniel Urresti and followed by businessman César Acuña (3.2%), former president Ollanta Humala (2% ), former congressman Daniel Salaverry (1.2%) and economist Julio Guzmán (1.1%).

The IEP survey was applied to a sample of 1,200 people nationwide, between March 22 and 25, with a margin of error of 2.8% and a confidence level of 95%.

Source: EFE

