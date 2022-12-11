A march against sexist violence, in Lima, on November 25, 2022. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

Since 2014, four bills to decriminalize abortion in cases of rape have sunk in the Peruvian Congress. Abortion is only permitted if the woman’s life is at risk. The specialists, who have followed the fight in the Legislature, say that Peru has refused to allow the procedure in other cases for moral reasons.

In eight years there have been four different parliaments and they all rejected these initiatives. Although Peru is a secular state, in the most recent debate in the Justice and Human Rights Commission of Congress, on November 16, religious arguments were heard again. “We should have the voice of the Catholic Church,” said Congressman José Balcázar, who voted against decriminalizing abortion and complained that the Episcopal Conference had not been consulted on the bill. Other congressmen questioned the norm because, according to them, it would be used as a “camouflaged legal abortion”, according to them.

“There is a confusion: the legislators do not know that this is a secular country, they mix their religious convictions with their duty as legislators,” says Marta Rondón, a consultant for the National Maternal Perinatal Institute, a hospital that trains health personnel in the regions to perform therapeutic abortions. Rondón says that the decision of Congress to maintain the sanction for the interruption of pregnancy in case of rape puts women in a situation of vulnerability, deprives them of their rights, and pushes them to seek clandestine abortions.

According to complaints in the Women’s Emergency Centers of the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations, until October, 70% of the victims of rape were minors. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, 21 girls are raped every day in Peru.

In November, the ‘Perú Machista’ march for the Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women filled the streets of Lima with dozens of young people and groups demanding the right to abortion and denouncing the terrifying figures of sexual violence. In the region, apart from Peru, only Paraguay and Venezuela maintain the sanction of abortion in case of rape. Jennie Dador, executive secretary of Peru’s National Human Rights Coordinator, accuses Congress of acting on religious premises. “The laws show greater control over the bodies and less possibilities to decide freely”, affirms the lawyer. Dador says that the legislation has responded to the discriminatory and macho gaze that persists in the country’s culture.

According to the 2019 National Survey of Social Relations (Enares), for 52.7% of Peruvians, women must, first of all, fulfill their role as mother and wife. “Basically, the decision of Congress is related to that representation of Peruvian women: that even if it is the product of rape, maternity cannot be bad, because the woman is fulfilling her role,” says Dador.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of Women declared last February in favor of legalizing abortion in Peru and ordered its rulers to regulate the procedure to safeguard the integrity of all Peruvian women. But the country has been plunged into a deep political crisis for months, which has not allowed it to address women’s rights.

