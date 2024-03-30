No one should be surprised to see several people around their city, including a local police officer, around a dog's excrement abandoned on the street, taking a sample with a swab. Some citizen has not picked it up and a DNA analysis will be carried out to try to locate the offender. In Malaga, with almost 600,000 inhabitants and 59,000 dogs, this system has been used since 2017 to eliminate abandoned poop. It is not the only method. The City Council of Torrelodones (Madrid), with 25,000 inhabitants and 7,000 dogs, has announced the creation of an environmental agent position to monitor these offenders, among other functions. Brunete, another town in Madrid, returned its dog feces to its neighbors years ago. A municipal worker knocked on their door and kindly handed them a package. Inside was the gift. The fight against dog droppings in city streets and parks is becoming more sophisticated, and fines are increasing to 3,000 euros.

It is estimated that in Spain more than nine million dogs live and, although it has improved with successive awareness campaigns, cities have not yet found the key to how to put an end to the uncivil behavior of certain residents who do not collect feces or clean urine from buildings, streetlights and other urban furniture. “It is about tackling a problem of coexistence, as well as a health and environmental problem; Poop can be found even in the sandboxes where children play,” explains José Vicente Pérez, Councilor for the Environment of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), a municipality of 200,000 inhabitants and approximately 15,000 dogs, which was added to the genetic analysis system used. in Malaga in October last year. Since then, they have carried out eight controls, in which they have managed to determine in 20 cases who the dog is through DNA, which is kept in a municipal registry. The sanctions range between 600 and 3,000 euros, depending on the severity. “Although the purpose is not to raise money, but to raise awareness,” the councilor clarifies.

The tube where the DNA sample is kept. Daniel Sanchez

In Malaga, 50,226 dogs have been registered in the census, 85% of the total, and 3,291 sanctions had been imposed until December 31 of last year, according to official data. This figure includes the location of the pet owners through DNA analysis, the records of the Local Police when someone is caught red-handed and the complaints for not having included the dog in the genetic census. “We are seeing that there is greater citizen awareness, which is also influenced by the collaboration of veterinarians, who remember the need for double identification [microchip y ADN]”, indicate sources from the Malaga town council.

For the system to work, it is essential that all dogs are identified with their DNA in a municipal registry. The neighbors must go with them to the veterinarian where a saliva sample is taken from which a genetic analysis is performed, which will swell the ranks of the dogs. signed. It is a mandatory step, indicates the municipal ordinance, which provides for sanctions if not done. The process costs 36 euros and the Alcalá City Council has helped the neighbors with 30 euros.

The system also aims to improve animal welfare by providing double control over the dogs and contributing to fewer abandonments. Dog identification is mandatory in Spain, although the system used may vary. The most common thing is that they carry an identifying microchip – with the contact information of the person responsible – but this rule is not always met and only 34.3% of the dogs picked up at shelters have it implanted, according to a study. Affinity Foundation study. The Complutense councilor explains that: “If a dog is registered in the genetic census of a City Council and has a litter [todavía sin microchip] that the owner does not want and abandons, the DNA data of the parent can be used to find the owner.” It is also useful in the case of dogs that have had their microchips removed.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

Once the animal has the corresponding genetic file, the owner is given a tag with a QR code that the dog must wear on its collar, in addition to a card that demonstrates the registration. At the moment, they have managed to register about 9,000 dogs, 60% of the total. The Alcalá de Henares City Council is finding the method “an effective tool, because we are noticing a decrease in ejections on the street.”

Enrique Periguel, CEO of the company ADN Canino, assures that there are already around 90 municipalities adhering to the DNA recognition procedure, with more than 150,000 dogs. To calculate the amount of feces that end up spread on the streets, they make this calculation: “we assume that 90% of the owners pick them up and that only 10% do not, this implies that the owners of the 15,000 dogs we have In our records they leave them on the street. “If they poop twice a day, that’s 30,000 a year.” The company compares the DNA of the feces with the complete database, so surprises appear, such as an excrement that was found in Benalmádena (Málaga) whose genetic data is collected in Paterna (Valencia), where the dog lives.

Other municipalities prefer different options. The Torrelodones City Council, for example, has announced the call for competitions to hire an environmental agent who will have the task, among others, of ensuring that excrement is not left on the street. “We have civic neighbors, but there are still people who do not comply with the ordinances and many complaints are received,” explain municipal sources. They have managed to make the excrement disappear from the center of town, but the problem persists in the urbanizations, which are very numerous. Until the position is created for the new agent, the council has started a campaign and the people of Torres are receiving a letter explaining that the sanctions can reach 3,000 euros.

The Dénia City Council (Alicante) has assessed in its latest attempt to raise public awareness what it costs to replace street furniture damaged by dog ​​pee: a bench is 444 euros; a street lamp, 441 euros; a trash can, 185; and a bollard, 72. Zaragoza, with a census of 55,000 dogs, has also chosen to allude to the cost of uncivil behavior in 2023 in the campaign under the slogan 'We like your dog, not his poop. Pick them up!' Every year more than 13,000 kilos of canine defecation are collected in the city, which represents almost 500,000 euros of annual expenditure just for this type of cleaning, which includes the maintenance of the bins where this waste is thrown away.

In large cities like Madrid, with more than 280,000 registered dogs, or Barcelona, ​​there is no measure in place beyond the obligation to collect feces under a fine if not complied with and the recommendation to dilute urine “with a small bottle of water with a few drops of vinegar.” Nor can we resort to the excuse that excrement is compost and has fertilizing properties, because it is a false myth: “they can even be toxic to plants,” warn the Madrid municipal recommendations.

You can follow Climate and Environment in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_