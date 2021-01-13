During the Vietnam War, the US military dumped more than four million liters of defoliants on the country’s forests. “Agent Orange” is one such product. It contains highly toxic products. The objective was to destroy the vegetation to flush out the enemy. Only a Vietnamese woman is on trial against 26 multinationals who made her. The 78-year-old grandmother is accumulating illnesses.

“I have heart problems, I have had tuberculosis twice. And, finally, I also have cancer“, she testifies. At 24, she joined the National Front for the Liberation of South Vietnam which fought the Americans. She worked as a reporter for their press agency. It was at that time that she is affected by “Agent Orange”. “I received the poison live. I also waded in puddles or in ponds where there were plenty of themBetween two and five million Vietnamese have been directly exposed to it. Even today, children are born deformed.