A date has not yet been defined for the Civil Court of the District of Rio Bonito to evaluate a petition to invalidate the final will of the farmer Renê Senna, who, after winning R$ 52 million in the Mega-Sena, He was murdered on January 7, 2007 in the same townlocated in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro.

The request was made on the 4th of that month by the lawyer Sebastião Mendonça, who acts on behalf of eight brothers and a nephew of the deceased, who were omitted from the will, valued at more than R$ 100 million due to financial investments made during his lifetime by Rene.

The wealthy farmer drafted four testamentary wills between 2005 and 2006, of which three have already were annulled by previous judicial resolutions.

The current document designates Renata Almeida Senna, daughter of the wealthy man, as the sole beneficiary of the wealth left by Renê. Recognized as the legitimate heir, He had already secured the right to receive 50% of the legacy in 2021.

At that time, the court decided that half of the amount left by his father, approximately R$ 43 million, not including just over R$ 10 million from the sale of a property where Renê resided before his death, should be transferred to Renata Senna’s account, after payment of the corresponding taxes by the State.

Who has disputed the legacy?

Eight brothers and one nephew benefited from the first and second will, obtaining 50%. The other half would correspond to Renata Almeida Senna, recognized as the legitimate heir as she is the millionaire’s daughter.

Adriana Ferreira Almeida Nascimento, the widow, She was the beneficiary of the third will and would receive 50% of the legacy, leaving the rest to Renê’s daughter.

In 2021, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) dismissed an appeal by Adriana Ferreira Almeida Nascimento, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison accused of planning Renê’s murder.

She sought to validate the third will (after the previous two lost validity due to the document she presented) which gave him half of the fortune.

The judicial system determined that Renê had been manipulated by Adriana, who already had a plan to kill him. The decision, therefore, validated one of the previous wills, which grants eight brothers and a nephew of Renê the right to the other half of his assets, in addition to the portion already assigned to Renata by right.

Renata Almeida Senna, daughter of René, in September 2023, filed an application in court arguing that the document had expired and he presented a copy of another will, dated October 14, 2006.

In this, she was listed as her father’s sole heir. Therefore, the new documentation revoked the previous one, granting the right to receive another 50% that was intended for the brothers and a nephew of the Mega-Sena winner.

