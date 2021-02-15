A fight reminiscent of that of a baker from Besançon to regularize his apprentice. Patricia Hyvernet, also a baker in La Chapelle-du-Châtelard in Ain, started a hunger strike a week ago. One way of warning about the situation of Yaya, 20, who works in her bakery and who is threatened with expulsion.

The young man arrived four years ago from Guinea-Conakry, with a few words of French for all baggage. In France, he went to school, followed several trainings and discovered a vocation: “I imagine that one day, I would have the right to be legally in this bakery, to work and to become a good baker”.

But, in an irregular situation, the young man received in 2018 the order to leave the territory. Since then, the couple of craftsmen for whom he works have fought to obtain documents for him, with the hope of making him an employee. “He explained to us and proved that he wants to work with us at night, that he understands the meaning of our work. It is with him that we want to continue our journey”, says Patricia Hyvernet.

But at the end of the administrative procedures, the latter chose a radical path a week ago: no longer to feed. “Today, because I do not know what to do, I started this hunger strike. I will not give up”, she warns. A month ago, a Guinean apprentice also had got his papers after the hunger strike of his apprenticeship master in Besançon (Doubs). Regarding Yaya, the Ain prefecture has announced that it wants to reexamine the file as soon as possible, because of the promise of employment made by his bosses.