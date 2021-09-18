Cristina and Alberto Fernández share the surname, but not the way to face the economic crisis in Argentina, even if they end up negotiating so as not to lose everything.

The bottom line in the uproarious fight between the president and the vice president of the Nation is for money, and in that context Agribusiness plays a key role, both as a food producer and as a contributor of dollars that has kept the economy on an “artificial respirator.”

Yes, it is worth noting: without the US $ 10,000 million extra that entered due to withholdings on grains in relation to what had been budgeted, and the record of foreign exchange liquidation that made imports and consumption flow, in addition to “containing” the exchange rate, we would be much worse off. The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, used this “blessing” so that the fiscal deficit was lower and the shelves creaked without extreme noises.

It is highlighted by the most recognized economists. Marina Dal Poggeto He said days ago that the field sustained the economy this difficult year. And he pointed out that, for the exchange gap, there has been a cross subsidy from those who export to those who import and the chain of consumption.

Similar opined Frederick Furiasse, in Lanata sin Filter, by Radio Miter: “The Argentine economy is a dependent flow: we depend on the field to put in the dollars “.

Those specialized looks expose that the role of the field is increasingly crucial for Argentina, with the strengths and risks that this implies. In this sense, the budget project presented by Guzmán in Congress asks that the Executive continue to set the withholdings …

The problem that the enormous contribution of the field is no longer enough. And even in the middle of sentences to the contrary, They know that if they put more obstacles and exactions in the field, they could reduce the oxygen of the economy.

That is why the discussion about the direction of the ruling party broke out. Beyond the outbursts, the vice president focuses on the need to distribute the money moreAlthough when he told Guzmán that he did not ask for his resignation, he acknowledged that the minister had a reasonable and consensual conduct, as he confronted the top leaders of the Frente de Todos in the act that triggered the wave of resignations.

In short, it could also be said that the conflict is over La Plata, in a metaphor for the line that the vice president marked in a ceremony last December in that city. There he said that prices had to be regulated, especially food, and that criterion marked the direction of the Government, as we have reflected throughout this 2020 in these pages.

Now, with the result of the PASO, which showed that all the interventions in the economy were not enough, the debate in the Frente de Todos is whether or not to deepen money transfers.

From the agribusiness there were two clear signs this week. First, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange highlighted that “with other“ rules of the game ”, agricultural production could grow more than 38% in the next decade. With incentives, it could go from 130 to 180 million tons in the 2029/30 season.

And this Friday, the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA) and the Liaison Table closed ranks to ask the Government to focus on creating jobs and increasing exports, without interventions that complicate production.

It will be necessary to see where the political shots come from. The opportunities are still alive but the movements of the ruling party continue to play to put everything in check.