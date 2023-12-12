The Sea of ​​Cortez, also known as the Gulf of California, shows serious signs of deterioration as a result of climate change and the effects of human action: from the extinction of terrestrial and aquatic species, to the increase in temperature in certain areas. “This region has been experiencing something that is already here, it is not the future. For three decades the temperature has been increasing,” warns Octavio Aburto, professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California. ”There are islets where from the surface to 40 meters deep we detect 30 degrees of temperature” he points out.

The “aquarium of the world,” as the French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau called the Gulf of California, no longer exists as it was known 40 years ago, since, according to Aburto, 80% of it is damaged. Hence, the ecologist and photographer has dedicated himself to the study of this area for two decades, combining science and research with his activism for its conservation.

And, although human beings can destroy, “they can also return everything to how it was,” he says. An example of conservation and recovery is Cabo Pulmo, a national park in Baja California Sur considered a protected natural area, which protects a coral reef that Aburto jealously cares for along with the locals. The recovery of species in that area of ​​more than 400% has been documented by the Mexican scientist and aims to be replicated in other places.

Aburto started a fund, with part of the inheritance left by his friend Walter Munk, also an oceanographer, to the University of California, to undertake a conservation project with communities in the Gulf of California that have been left behind. In addition to the case of Cabo Pulmo, there are other success stories in the region for the rescue of species and ecosystems, which were presented last month within the framework of the 2023 edition of the Sea of ​​Cortez Forum.

Artificial reefs that preserve fish

“My father was a fisherman and one day he realized that there were a lot of fish around the aquaculture oysters. After years of trial and error, he proved that shells help protect, feed and reproduce fish,” says Masaki Katayama, president of the Japanese company Ocean Construction Company.

From that discovery, Katayama developed the technology called Shell Nurse, artificial shell-based reefs as a means to increase species biodiversity and fish populations. In Japan, it had results and is used so far in 20,000 different locations. “There is a very good track record of improving or increasing fish populations throughout Japan, and because these structures are built by artisanal fishermen, it is an opportunity to earn additional income,” says Koichiro Ishimori, project representative at the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The innovation was brought to Mexico in May of this year. Around 200 artificial reefs were installed in Peace Bay, in the Gulf of California as part of a project in which JICA and the Ocean Construction company participate. For its preparation, three tons of shell waste provided by the local fishermen themselves were used. The space will be protected for two years so that no one fishes during that time and the ecosystem can recover.

Just three months after its installation, there is already evidence of an increase in the density of about nine species of fish. “They are fish that already existed, but decided to come. There is a greater congregation of stonefish, burritos, yellow snapper, sergeants… Not even on Espiritu Santo Island, in the same bay, which has protection zones, is there this density,” says Alejandro Robles, president of NOS Noroeste Sustentable. with more than 40 years studying the Sea of ​​Cortez.

Due to this result, the Government of Baja California Sur decided to finance another 200 reefs to try to recover commercial species. “The idea is to take it to other places in the Gulf to help recover overexploited species, and have more economic options for the population, since the reef can be used for fishing, diving, sport fishing, and snorkeling,” says Robles.

The technology will help the productivity of some 900 fishermen in the Sea of ​​Cortez. Thanks to artificial reefs, a fisherman in Japan can live off the production of 1.7 hectares, while, on average, in Mexico, 50 hectares is not enough for a single fisherman.

Robles, from NOS, points out that reefs, in principle, help to recover the habitat of the different species, but warns that, if the causes that caused the depletion of the species do not change, we would fall back into overexploitation. Therefore, the implementation of the measure is accompanied by a change in the governance and management of ecosystems. “From the outset, the fact that the community cooperates in the installation of the reef commits it to its conservation,” he points out. “When the population has recovered, commercial fishing can return under very clear rules of the game to avoid overexploitation,” he indicates. In addition to yours, there are several organizations in the region that are working with the communities “to develop their capacities for awareness, collective agreements, monitoring of management plans and the diversification of activities, with the aim of reducing the pressure for fishing,” he says.

To the rescue of the Californian condor

21 years ago, Catalina Porras embarked on a path that has involved great sacrifices. “We lived in tents for a long time. We still don't have running water and we still don't bathe every day. Every time snow falls we have to shovel it,” she says. “I had to eat it many times with Maruchan soups, granola and nuts.” Porras is a scientist dedicated to the conservation of an endangered species, the California condor, a scavenger bird that measures 1.40 meters.

A California condor specimen. Marcio Jose Sanchez (AP)

Since 2003 he literally gave his life to California Condor Reintroduction Program, of which she is director, along with her colleague Juan Vargas, field manager of the project. This animal became extinct in Mexico in 1970 and there were 22 left in the State of California. The US Government decided to capture them to save the species and commissioned the San Diego and Los Angeles zoos to start a program for their breeding and conservation, which they in turn entrusted to Mexican biologists.

The site chosen 21 years ago to carry out the program, release the birds, and where the scientists have resided was the Sierra de San Pedro Mártir, on the Baja California peninsula. Since then, the California condor flies over the skies of the Sea of ​​Cortez region. “We survive because of love and commitment to recovering a species that became extinct because of humans,” says Porras. His love reaches the point of being able to distinguish practically each of the animals.

Since he arrived in the mountains, Juan Vargas knew that it would be a lifelong project. The birds lay an egg every two years and live up to 70 years. “It is very easy to make a species extinct and it is very complicated to return it to the wild. But in these 21 years, I realized that it is possible, that we have already achieved it,” says the biologist.

It is not false optimism. Currently there is already a population of 48 condors in the wild, of which two were born this year and a couple more births are expected next year. “The California condor is perhaps the most important conservation project that Mexico has,” says Vargas. But the program is at risk, since five years ago the US government stopped funding it. And although this year it agreed to support it for two more years with $200,000, the Mexican Government had to sign a letter to do so, which it did not sign.

Scientists are not giving up and are betting on a campaign for the adoption of condors that they recently launched. “The way to adopt is very simple: it costs 110,000 pesos ($6,300) annually. You can name the condor you adopt, you are given signed and numbered photographs in an exclusive edition of your condor and the probability of visiting it,” says Carolina Porras.