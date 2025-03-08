Customs and Civil Guard Surveillance Service agents are preparing to open three containers in the port of Vigo that have marked as suspects. The ship that has brought them comes from Ecuador, a ‘hot’ route frequently used by … drug traffickers for cocaine in Europe. The agents check the seals, open the doors of one of the containers and focus the merchandise with the flashlights: dozens of plastic bags that should contain, supposedly, frozen tuna loins.

What the agents do this morning at the Vigo container terminal is to check if any criminal organization could have used them to introduce the white dust through a technique known in police slang as blind hook: put, in the ports of origin or on some scale, the camouflaged drug between legal merchandise behind both the importing company and the exporter. This method needs another organization to be responsible for recovering the drug, infiltrating the ports or with a corporate worker. A ‘modus operandi’ that requires a certain logistics.

The blind hook consists of camouflaging a drug party between legal merchandise behind the importing and export companies

This morning, in the port of Vigo, agents not only inspect the burden of the three containers that, in principle, should transport only tuna loins: They also scrutinize the cooling circuits of the containers, Because sometimes they serve as hiding place. “But, in the latter case, the amount that could be transported in the cooling circuits would not be more than 30 or 40 kilos, it would not fit anymore, but that if it is hidden among the load itself, it could reach 200 kilos.” It explains it to ABC Laura Piñeiro, head of customs surveillance in the Vigués port, while one of the agents goes up to a hand staircase, opens the covers of the cooling circuit and points inside with the flashlight.

The container terminal of the port of Vigo



M. Muñiz





These were, in broad strokes, the figures that moved until not long ago. But the port of Vigo is no stranger to the avalanche of cocaine that in recent times arrives in Europe, derived from the overproduction of white dust in Latin America. HE They multiply the seizures, but also the volume of them. More operations, and more size. In Galicia, the volume of seizures in 2024 was between 12 and 15 tons of cocaine, according to the calculations of the Galician Foundation against or drug trafficking, a balance that also computes the drug intervened in origin or on the high seas but whose probable destination was Galicia. And container traffic through the ports are one of the favorite roads to do so.

CThe four -digit seizures are more frequent, many seasoning are already measured in tons. The last great blow to the port of Vigo was the interception, at the beginning of January, of 1,250 kilos that arrived aboard the Cape Citius, a ship with an chipriot flag. Like the ship that has brought the tuna back containers that agents supervise in case they could have used for a blind hook, Cape Citius also came from Ecuador. The blind hook was also the technique by which the Cape Citius opted. A very risky decision by the organization, as camouflage more than one ton of drugs between legal merchandise touches the recklessness. “The organization was working in other ports where it is easier to introduce those amounts, but here when they tried that logistics they were quickly detected,” says the boss of customs in Vigo.

A stash and a kidnapping

It was a joint operation of National Police and Customs Surveillance, which also had important international collaboration. The researchers had been following the track, because they had detected attempts to contact local people to study the viability of using the Galician port for the stash. They tried a first shipment in June, but a mismatch of the narcos internally condemned the operation to failure. Bands of different nationalities were involved and drug recipients were of Belgian origin, but Dutch and Turks intermediated. In that potpourri of nationalities They began to distrust each other and those suspicions ended up in a kidnapping. “It allowed us to continue with the investigations,” Piñeiro adds to this newspaper.

The Belgians then decided to change intermediaries. They contacted an organization of Albanians and Serbs, which would be in charge of rescuing the 1,250 kilos of cocaine arriving at the Vigués port. It was the moment chosen by the researchers to display the operation: nine arrests in total, some practiced at the Viguesa train station to which they had reached to rescue the drug. The court sent everyone to prison.

An official supervises in Vigo a container with frozen tuna loom bags from Ecuador



M. Muñiz





The Cape Citius was the last of a succession of police blows with epicenter in the port of Vigo that ended in seizures that are measured by tons. Until 2023, the apprehensions in this port used to be dozens of kilos, or hundreds, at most. But there has been a qualitative leap. It was in December of that year 2023 when an apprehension occurred that broke all records: 7,500 kilos of cocaine intervened in a ship of an industrial polygon of Cambre (La Coruña), which had entered through Vigo between frozen tuna loins; That is, the same type of merchandise that this morning supervises the flashlights of customs and civil guard agents in case they camouflage some cocaine bundle.

East organizations are increasingly present and the blind hook is one their favorite modus operandi. They are traveling, which makes investigations difficult, and some are They already dare to try methods so far reserved for native organizations: At the beginning of the year, they tried to strain 2.2 tons of cocaine in a boat through the convoluted ría de Aruous, thus copying the Galician capos that accustomed to alijar the drug on the beaches after picking it up in a nurse ship.

But, returning to Vigo, which in this text serves as an example of a reality suffered by the great European ports and, of course, among them the Spaniards. The vigués, where 75% of the containers arriving in Galicia enteris the sixth Spanish port in volume of merchandise (legal) imported, behind Valencia, Algeciras, Barcelona, ​​Las Palmas and Bilbao. The first three are also, for a statistical issue, the Spanish ports for which more cocaine sneaks. But not only does the volume influence, but also what the routes are. That did, for example, that in 2024 more cocaine entered Barcelona, ​​which is the fourth port in volume, than by Valencia, which is the first.

Ecuador and Brazil

In the case of Vigo, the risk of cocaine being introduced by its facilities has increased, Not only because its traffic has grown above the Spanish average, but for having assumed new routes. And there are two of them that are considered hot: the one that arrives on Ecuador’s Tuesdays, and the one that hits Thursdays from Brazil. Basically, they carry frozen fruit and fish.

In any case, organizations are itinerant, they test from one port to another. “We have to forget that it is a evil of a certain port, they are changing and testing,” corroborates the boss of customs in Vigo. «This is still the mouse and cat game, They go ahead, we change their methodology, We change ours, ”adds Piñeiro.



“It’s the mouse and cat game, they go in front, we change their methodology, we change ours” Laura Piñeiro Customs Chief in Vigo

Research tactics evolve, are modernized – it should not go into details so as not to give clues – and adapt to an increasingly sophisticated and global drug trafficking. “That’s why, International police collaboration is undoubtedly fundamental », Recognize Piñeiro. In any case, two large types of inspections can be distinguished in the ports: those derived from judicial causes, where they already work with abundant prior information, and those that have as germ the risk analysis carried out by the agents themselves in the port areas themselves. Here the opening of doors that the agents of the three containers of frozen tuna loins would be framed.

They do not open all the containers that arrive, that would be unfeasible and a ballast for trade. But that does not mean, the head of customs emphasizes in Vigo, that they are not controlled: “They do not open, but all are analyzed, this is important.” Agents have other Less invasive methods, such as documentary analysis or scanners. In the three containers of frozen tuna loins that the Customs and Civil Guard agents have opened this morning, by the way, luckily, there was no gram of drugs.