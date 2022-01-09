Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund played one of the great games of the day. The locals were leading 2-0 with a double by Rafael Santos Borré, but in the second half they escaped and lost 3-2.
Borré played his best game since his arrival in German football and was the main protagonist of the day. In addition to his goals, he made headlines for a fight he had with Erling Haaland and with the curiosity that it was in Spanish.
The game was almost over and the Norwegian opted to take the ball against the corner and try to make the seconds pass. He put the body so that they would not take it off and received a fierce mark from Borré.
The Colombian, given the lack of experience in the brand and the anger of the moment for the result, ended up missing him and generated a quick response from the scorer. “What’s wrong? What’s wrong with you? ”, He said while touching his genitals.
It did not go unnoticed that Haaland has spoken in Spanishl, considering that it was a South American player. Many also saw him prepared to play in La Liga, at a time when there are many rumors about his future.
