With the public and private concepts (some unpublishable) that the opposition dedicated to Cristina Kirchner in this last decade, that a leader with last name Macri suggest imitating the former president sounds implausible. But is not. The internal convulsed of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires it is enough for this. And much more.

Who advises stopping at the political / electoral experience vice is Jorge Macri, mayor of Vicente López and one of the central players in the Buenos Aires dispute. Launched already in the race for governor in 2023, the former president’s cousin believes that the 2021 legislatures should be a milestone to “consolidate” and “not to expand” the space.

They explain it like this near the communal chief. “This is not the time to expand in a legislative election but to consolidate. It is expanded in an election to define the government. Look at what Cristina did in 2017: she consolidated the hard core in the province of Buenos Aires and in 2019 she expanded with Sergio Massa to win and rule “.

The obstacle points to an a priori secondary actor but who can be decisive in the Buenos Aires fight: Jose Luis Espert. As advanced ClarionAfter diluting the dream of a large right-wing / republican armed group in the main provinces, the economist began to negotiate his entry into an opposition PASO with Together for Change.

Jorge Macri, head of the PRO in the Province, He already played a card to stop him (him and others). He warned that the floor to get places on the lists in an eventual primary in JxC will be “high”. What would this imply? That Espert could stay out of the ballot even getting the 3 points of the pattern with which he would obtain a bench outside.

The mayor communicated it in parallel to Espert negotiated just the opposite with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich. The head of government and the national head of the PRO, as a sector of radicalism (Martin Lousteau, for example), propose to offer a low limit to potential allies to tempt them to join.

The fight between the mayor of Vicente López and Larreta is already public and increasingly fierce. Jorge Macri asks not only to stay closed, but “postpone the fights to 2023” and get a “unit candidate” in Province. This would mean that Larreta goes down to Diego Santilli as a potential Buenos Aires candidate and the bid with Jorge Macri for the governorship is left for later.

“If Santilli comes, Jorge will play in the intern,” they insist near the mayor. Other operators of the space doubt: “Don’t be surprised if Diego shows up (for the Buenos Aires deputy chief), Jorge ended up supporting Facundo Manes so that he wins him and takes him out of the race for the governorship. “The radical neuroscientist, a priori, would not run for the Province in 2023. He wants to be president. Therefore, the mayor of Vicente López would not even rule out that he is the candidate of the consensus.



In line with this hypothesis, a source asked pay attention to the conversation that Manes and Mauricio Macri had days ago. The former president encouraged him to get into the intern, while ranting against Santilli. Cousins’ agreement to stop the vice-chief and Larreta? How will the support of a group of mayors for the Larreta-Santilli duo fall on both of them?

Macri (Mauricio) insists that the Buenos Aires candidate must be Maria Eugenia Vidal. But the former governor, aligned with Larreta, would be more likely to appear in the city, which would leave her in the race to succeed the head of government in 2023.

There those who react are Bullrich, already scored to lead in Capital, and Lousteau. For the senator, “the most logical thing” is for Santilli to appear in the City – if Larreta wants to “stop” the former Minister of Security – and Vidal in the Province. Those candidacies, of course, would not interfere in one of his projects: to be Larreta’s successor in 2023. Santilli, it is recalled, cannot run for that position because he has already been deputy chief twice.



To settle the dispute, A Buenos Aires mayor proposed to the head of Government a particular way out: “I told him to offer María Eugenia to be Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, after the election, and she is on track to succeed him in the City or go to an intern with Lousteau.” In parallel, the same leader spoke with Jorge Macri. “Let him play Santilli in the Province, so Horacio has a gesture of authority, and then the mayors join you,” he promised. He would not have convinced either of them.

In the midst of the tension Graciela Ocaña also left her request. The former PAMI holder was one of the figures of the triumph of Cambiemos in 2017 in Province. As head for deputies, she was the most voted candidate in the entire country. Now he wants to renew and have another close leader added to the ballot: the ex lilito and ex massista Adrian Perez. With their space, Public Trust, they are aligned with Larreta. What will Jorge Macri think of the order? A lot of demand for who knows how much supply.

Cristina and Kicillof’s accounts

With problems of another nature, the discussion in the Frente de Todos is also warming up. The appearance of polls that located Together for Change with an advantage in Province generated disparate reactions in the ruling party. Some sought to minimize the numbers and spoke of “operations.” Others, even disagreeing with this scenario, decided to take action.

In this last group it will be necessary to write down Cristina herself. His appearance and less confrontational speech days ago in La Plata generated much speculation. One assures that she herself could be a candidate to stop the bleeding and guarantee a victory in the Province.

The version circulated in Casa Rosada, near an official who answers to the former president; and at least one mayor was also consulted by Máximo Kirchner. In the Christian circle they discard it. “It’s the first time I’ve heard it”, “the truth is, I see it impossible. There was no talk here. Today the strongest possibilities are (Victoria) Tolosa Paz and (Gabriel) Katopodis”, two sources from the world Katopodis replied separately.



One advanced a little more: “Perhaps what could happen is that if the scenario gets complicated, just as in 2009 Kirchner sent everyone to play with the testimonials, Now Cristina go and tell Alberto ‘let the whole Cabinet play’ and (Santiago) Cafiero heads the Province. But she doesn’t see it. “

The same two sources agreed on the numbers they handle at the Instituto Patria. “We have a good Buenos Aires scenario and more open nationally,” explained one. The other expanded: “Today, In our surveys, the Frente de Todos is above, between 5 and 10 points. Not down, as other polls say, but not 15 points apart as in 2019. “

One of the leaders followed the analysis: “What we see and concern is that Espert inside the intern adds him to Together for Change. And If you win the Province by little, you can end up losing at the national level. Even carrying a distance of 4 or 8 points in the Province is also a risk. Something happens near the election and that way you end up losing. ”

There is a “something” that in Kirchnerism they discount that will happen “close to the election.” Surely in July, sooner or later as the figures evolve, Argentina will reach 100,000 deaths from coronavirus. An emblematic figure to which the opposition, with the election very close, will mount to question the government’s health strategy.

