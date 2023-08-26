Catalonia completes the second week under the most serious drought alert ever issued. The authorities have focused on the waste of water in some municipalities where, despite the scarcity, taps are opened to fill swimming pools and irrigate urban gardens or golf courses. Some municipalities have begun to fine waste. At the same time, in the fields, farmers work at half speed due to irrigation restrictions.

