A tough battle is being waged in the sub-Saharan crop fields. Also in regional forums, in research centers and in social networks. His booty is none other than sustainability. And the victory does not happen so much (although it is the ultimate goal) to generalize sustainable agriculture practices, whatever that ambition means, but to impose a story about what they imply. Tried and polysemic, the term sustainability in its agricultural aspect has two nuclear dimensions: environmental impact and food supply. Meanwhile, the dialectical struggle resounds in the vast palm plantations that extend to the east of Ghana. Or in the tea trees that make up the landscape of Kericho County, in the Kenyan Rift Valley. Also in the thousands of organic gardens and smallholdings that dot the rural areas of Africa.

In this war of meanings, two organizations rule the roost. They go by similar names: AGRA and AFSA. The first was born in 2006 as the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (Alliance for a green revolution in Africa). After rethinking its brand last year, today it operates exclusively under an acronym, without reference to that green revolution that it advocated in its beginnings. AGRA is financed by different donors, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. His vision prioritizes efficiency and on his horizon is a qualitative leap for the poor agricultural yields of sub-Saharan Africa. AGRA’s vice president of program innovation, Aggie Asiimwe, makes it clear that her organization subscribes to “the African Union mandate to move towards a dual or hybrid model [entre lo orgánico y lo convencional] of sustainable agricultural practices. For her, sustainability in agriculture means “protecting the environment”, which includes halting the expansion of cultivated land into wetlands, forests and other protected areas. And also “guarantee a sufficient amount of nutrients” in the plantations. Asiimwe condenses AGRA’s recipe into a mantra-flavored slogan: “Regenerate while intensifying.”

On the other hand, the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (Alliance for food sovereignty in Africa) defines itself as “the largest civil society movement on the continent.” AFSA is a conglomerate of farmer collectives, NGOs, smallholders, and indigenous groups. Bet on organic orthodoxy, without any exception in the use of fertilizers or synthetic pesticides. These would only have a place, points out its general coordinator, Million Belay, “during the transition period, while the soils [tratados hasta entonces con productos agroquímicos] they regenerate and recover their natural nutrients”. AFSA introduces another variable to the equation that aspires to sell the best agro-sustainable formula for this vast region. The organic, he emphasizes, would liquidate with a stroke the high African dependence on foreign fertilizers. A phenomenon that has brought to light, with all its harshness, the war in Ukraine. Sustainability would be understood, in this case, as independence from external fluctuations.

In debates about the future of agriculture in Africa, the shadow of hunger always looms. During a videoconference interview, Asiimwe, head of AGRA, shares a graph on the population growth forecast for the continent. “In 2030 we will be 1,300 million inhabitants in Africa and the reality is that right now we are not capable of feeding our people”, he explains. And she uses another graph to illustrate that African fields produce, on average, two metric tons per hectare per year. “As soon as there are plagues or droughts, the yield in many countries falls below the subsistence minimum. Our goal is to reach three metric tons, an amount that is still far from the six or seven that countries like the US have,” he says. According to Asiimwe, the problem with non-organic fertilizers in Africa “is not their use, but their misuse and waste due to lack of training.”

From AFSA, Belay responds emphatically to those who caricature organic agriculture as a breeding ground for socioeconomic fragility: “There is plenty of scientific evidence about its potential to feed Africa.” The AFSA website reserves a specific section for studies that, in theory, corroborate the absolute viability of the organic. Its general coordinator highlights a analysis Made in Tigray, in northern Ethiopia, a fertile area now infamous for the ongoing civil war. The experiment compared the yield of synthetically and organically fertilized crops. “The first ones performed better the first few years, but then they showed signs of exhaustion. Then, the second ones —for which compost was used— began to work better on all grains: corn, beans, wheat… ”, he assures.

a post of the United Nations that appeared in 2008 dismantled (their conclusions asserted) two “myths” about organic agriculture on the continent: that it prevents yields from improving and that it poses a serious threat to food security. In a tribune published last year, the director general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu, estimated the number of millions of Africans with nutritional deficiencies at 281. According to the FAO, this should not prevent profound systemic change. Its coordinator for southern Africa, Patrice Talla, believes that the continent “must progressively move towards organic”. And he explains why: “It has been shown that intensive agriculture is one of the main causes of biodiversity loss and that the use of pesticides seriously harms the health of farmers.”

For Talla, two strategies will make it possible to boost sub-Saharan organic production. The first is to implement “economies of scale that tackle market segregation.” The second, for massively applying technological innovations. In conjunction, both measures will lead, according to Talla, a notable increase in “efficiency” and a consequent drop in prices. For his part, the FAO coordinator in southern Africa cites Zimbabwe as an example of good practice. More of 300,000 farm workers they already operate—apparently with excellent results—under a state framework of conservation agriculture. A format similar to organic, but even less invasive (proscribes, for example, mechanized tillage processes) in soil treatment.

“Organic agriculture is very, very expensive,” recalls Asiimwe, who glows when asked about the voices from outside Africa who criticize AGRA’s supposedly anti-ecological postulates. “There are people who speak without knowing. I invite you to come to a small plantation and tell the African farmer to use dung as fertilizer when he doesn’t even have animals. Or that he uses the waste from urban centers 300 kilometers away to make compost ”, she challenges.

For Belay, it is precisely the lack of financing that inhibits the takeoff and the reduction of costs in the cultivation of organic fruits. In Africa and around the world. A report of 2020 carried out by CIDSE (a Catholic NGO) showed that, in the European funds allocated to agricultural projects of the FAO or the World Food Program, those with an organic accent did not reach 3% of the total.

In another twist to the diffuse idea of ​​agricultural sustainability, another study of 2019 pointed to the purely human factor. That is, to the living conditions of farmers. Its author, Nassib Mugwanya, concluded that organic agriculture in Africa unintentionally promotes the status whator: days from sunrise to sunset and greater obstacles to escape the circle of poverty. Even in a favorable evaluation of organic initiatives in West Africa, it was recognized that, as a rule, “industrial agriculture reduces the workload”. And that this poses a huge challenge in persuading farmers about the benefits of going agroecological. Not even this last term – until now almost equivalent to organic methods – has managed to escape the battle of the story about agriculture south of the Sahara. AGRA and its satellite entities They have started to take over. What does agroecology mean for this organization? “Basically, sustainable farming practices,” Asiimwe replies. The debate has only just begun.

