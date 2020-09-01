The Chamber of Deputies of Mexico. Darkroom

Disputes for control of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies have strained the hours prior to the second report of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While the fight against corruption and the economic strategy in the face of the pandemic top the list of priorities of the Executive, in the Legislative there have been frictions between Morena and his ally, the Labor Party (PT), which sought to add members at the last moment in his bench to become the third political force and preside over the Lower House. The PT’s maneuver, later emulated by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), has provoked criticism in Morena and López Obrador himself has asked that they act with rectitude so as not to give arguments to his detractors. “It is not a question of succeeding at all costs, without moral scruples,” said the president in his press conference this Monday. Finally, the plenary session did not reach a majority of two thirds of the deputies present and the dispute remains in suspense.

The president’s call for attention in the conflict in the lower house has fractured the alliances that give Morena the qualified majority, thanks to his pact with the PT, the ultra-conservative Social Encounter Party and the Green Ecologist Party. The agreements and regulations give the leadership of the Congress to the party with the most seats during the first year of sessions, to the second force in the second legislative year and, finally, to the third formation with more members on its bench in the third year, the last before the midterm elections of 2021. The signings of the PT, the fifth largest group after yielding almost a score of seats to Morena to occupy more than half of the 500 seats, equaled the 46 deputies of the PRI, who claimed that the position was “taken away” from him at the last moment and then also began to add members this Monday. Between jaloneos by legislators who have come and gone from one party to another, the dispute centers on which is legitimately the third grouping. Without agreements, the presidency will vote again on September 5.

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, vice-coordinator of the PT parliamentary group and one of the fiercest defenders of López Obrador, has regretted that the president decided “that the PRI head the Chamber of Deputies” and attacked the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; Senator Martí Batres, and Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, Morena’s interim leader, whom he described as “hypocrites.” Fernández Noroña, who was key to swelling the ranks of the PT and who aspires to occupy the presidency of the board of directors, said that Morena had made a similar move to retain control in the Congress of the capital and in the Senate, and that his party will remain on the fighting foot. “I am the president of the Chamber in the heart of the Mexican people,” said Fernández Noroña, among voices from his party that denounced an internal “betrayal” in the Fourth Transformation.

At the center of the controversy is also the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), which broke with López Obrador in 2012 after he was a member of that group for 23 years and is now going through its worst crisis in three decades of existence. The adhesion of Mauricio Toledo and Héctor Serrano, two former members of the PRD, to the PT and to the Lopez Obrador cause has raised questions and suspicions among the president’s followers. Four other experts, on the other hand, went to the PRI. The PRI members claim to now add 50 deputies and the PT, 46, although it is not ruled out that the numbers continue to change.

Dulce María Sauri, a veteran who has been proposed by the PRI for the position, demanded that plurality be respected and not give in to the “political calculations” and “ambitions” of the PT. In the last two years, the PRI itself has reached agreements for Morena to push its legislative agenda, either by abstaining or directly supporting the initiatives of the majority group.

“It is absolutely clear that it is unethical to vote for the PRI, a gang of criminals,” said Fernández Noroña. “The president is also wrong.” His intention was to avoid the appointment to the PRI, which left power in 2018 and which has several former members in the crosshairs of the denunciations of the case of Emilio Lozoya, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos accused of corruption. “We are not going to fall into confrontations,” said René Juárez, the leader of the PRI deputies.

In the background, the quarrels within the heterogeneous movement of López Obrador have come to light again, which has incorporated voices from practically the entire ideological spectrum, now aligned around the presidential figure. These discrepancies between the factions have emerged in processes such as the renewal of the National Electoral Institute and also in the fight for control of Morena, who will renew his leadership between the last week of September and the first of October. “Our majority is solid,” said Mario Delgado, Morena’s coordinator in the lower house.

The Senate has not been the exception either. The appointment of the presidency of the upper house, which fell to Eduardo Ramírez, also from Morena, was pointed out as an example of unity within the party and its alliances by Ricardo Monreal, the coordinator of the bench. “The truth is that there are no conditions of fairness and freedom for an internal contest,” Batres replied, as well as other senators in the group accused the lack of democratic conditions in internal voting, but these differences were not reflected in the plenary session, where 101 of the 128 senators ratified Ramírez.

The majority bloc had already tried to tie up the presidency of the Chamber of Deputies during the second legislative year, although it finally backed down and the conservative National Action Party, the second force, was able to occupy the position. On the board is the test of strength and the negotiating capacity of the ruling bloc to promote its government plan and to prevail in the 2021 elections, where the lower house will be reconfigured. Morena will compete in her first federal vote after winning the presidency and the prospects for the second half of López Obrador’s term will be decided.