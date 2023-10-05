Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Split

The CSU logo in the courtyard of the party headquarters in Munich. © Sven Hoppe/dpa/Symbolbild

The whole of Bavaria is deep black: That hasn’t been true for a long time. Despite all its dominance, the CSU’s direct mandate is shaky in several places. Nothing can be taken for granted anymore. A quick overview of the shakiest voting circles.

Munich – Orderly political conditions still prevail in the very center of the state capital. The member of the state parliament is running again; 40 to 50 percent are expected for him; last time he outclassed his opponents in the voting district by around 30 points. The layman imagines the situation in the whole of Bavaria as in the center of Munich: the law of the several and heavier ones who always rule. If there were, oops, not one detail: The Honorable Member is a Green.

The small constituency in the center of the city, 89,000 voters, is firmly in the hands of the Green parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann (45). There are liberal, colorful neighborhoods and the train station area, which have been cut here into a constituency, banana-shaped on the map. In Munich they say that the CSU planned this many years ago as a “bad bank”: grouping together those very big city streets in which it has the most structural difficulties. So it’s better to lose one direct mandate, but win the other 90 with greater certainty.

State election in Bavaria: CSU has to worry about the narrow districts

“I’ll be honest – we won’t be able to top that,” says Hartmann about his 44 percent from the last time, the 2018 election. However, no observer doubts his victory, no matter how committed the opposing candidates are. center will not remain the only colorful spot on the map. As in 2018, more of Munich’s nine electoral districts are wobbling.

Schwabing and Milbertshofenwhere co-parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze is running, are probably also green expectations Giesing. The CSU is likely to be in favor of this Moosach retrieve. The local forecasts from private providers are not 100% reliable, but they correspond to the assessments of some election campaigners.

Last time, the CSU got 36.7 percent of the first votes across Bavaria, not always far ahead of the Greens (17.6), Free Voters (11.9), AfD (10.3) and SPD (10.0). The fact that the Greens can land in first place in major cities is no longer a sensation. Also in gain and Würzburg This is conceivable, although currently not likely. In Nuremberg, where Markus Söder is also running, nothing wobbles. What’s more exciting is that rural voting districts are changing. CSU strategists consider it lost Landshut. Free Voters leader and Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger lives in the region; he is very popular here and has no strong CSU opponent. It would be the first FW direct mandate ever.

State election in Bavaria: CSU gets into difficulties

Or even two or three? There has been limited feedback from several districts in the last few days. In Freising Minister Florian Herrmann (CSU) has a present opponent in MP Benno Zierer (FW), even if the huge contentious issue of the third runway has largely been cleared up. In Neuburg FW State Secretary Roland Weigert could create a surprise. The situation in Swabia is diffuse. The data from the institutes does not show this, but there are rumors in the CSU that they are in Kempten (where parliamentary group leader Thomas Kreuzer stops) and Dillingen the lead over the Free Voters is not entirely certain.

All over Eastern Bavaria there is concern about an AfD direct mandate. And that acute is in Freyung listen. The tense mood since Corona has deteriorated further – now the migration debate is flaring up. A chic hotel near Zwiesel is to be converted into accommodation for asylum seekers, emotions are running high. The local CSU candidate is new and won through a competitive vote. The CSU could be saved locally by a calculation effect: that dissatisfied people are distributed between the FW and AfD in such a way that in the end the CSU candidate gets the most votes. (Christian Germans)