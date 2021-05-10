Real Madrid came out (3rd, 61 points) reinforced on matchday 29. And it was even close to closing it as second classified, a position that Levante recovered (2nd, 62 points) after drawing against Espanyol (1-1). The Madrid team passed the Vallecas exam with a note and a landslide (0-3, against Rayo Vallecano). And his triumph was accompanied by the tie of his rival granota for second place and the defeats of his three pursuers in the table, Real Sociedad (4th, 51 points), Granadilla (5th, 50 points) and Madrid CFF (6th, 48 points).

A fact that leaves him ten points behind the donostiarras in the absence of five days and with Direct duels pending in the League against the Basque team and the Canary Islands. Returning to this recently disputed matchday 29, Real lost the derby to Athletic (2-1). While, Granadilla succumbed to Barça (0-1), which was proclaimed League champion, and Madrid CFF was defeated by the minimum of the derby against Atlético de Madrid. The three candidates for the Champions zone continue to extend their losing streak in the League. In the case of the Madrid women, they chain up to six days losing. A dynamic that is reduced to four defeats for Granadilla.

This scenario favors, as in the past day, Real Madrid. White continues to get closer to his European dream. In addition, David Aznar’s team was reunited with victory after the 1-1 draw against Sporting de Huelva. The white team, which adds two points from the last six possible at home, now look at the next game against Eibar in Valdebebas with the aim of recovering his idyll at home.

And is that The two most important games in this final leg of the League await you at Real Madrid Sports City, where he faces the two decisive duels against Real Sociedad and Granadilla. With these two clashes, the Madrid team will close the season at home, being the last League match against the Canary Islands in the Spanish capital.