In the competition for the leadership of the Union of Workers at the Service of the City Council of Culiacán began to close ranks and make alliances in favor of Jose Antonio Bastidas, opposition candidate of the current leader Julio Duarte. What is certain is that the fight will be between these two characters.

In the last few weeks, the one who is advancing strongly and adding is the candidate for general secretary of STASAC Jose Antonio Bastidas, is son of the famous Naty Bastidas who has a great track record in the Culiacán union, so surely former leaders will support them.

Recently Jose Antonio Bastidas added to his team who was also a candidate for the leadership of STASAC, Jesus Campos, better known as the Jessy. By the way, they already had their first meeting and merged the teams. They are on the same line and are working together.

They tell us that Bastidas has become the candidate of the workers and the one who will give the fight to Julio Duarte, that he will arrive at the election very worn out by his deficient performance, add to that the fact that the union members do not feel represented, because in this period they have lost benefits that they had won with many years of struggle.

So the contest for him looks very interesting. STASAC, as we said it will be between two, the current leader Julio Duarte and the new face José Antonio Bastidas. We will see who adds more and who has the support to direct the Union of Workers at the Service of the City Council of Culiacán.

Be very attentive because we have information that David Alarid’s group, former leader of the STASAC will be supporting José Antonio Bastidas. Also the group of the former mayor, Sergio Torres. It will be necessary to probe the union members, but the trend is positive and the internal election began to take hold.

Outstanding

With more than 1,500 vacancies, the Employment Fair for the Well-being of Culiacán. The municipal president, Juan de Dios Gamez Mendivil, During the inauguration, he anticipated that more than 50 companies will participate and their salaries range from 5 to 25 thousand pesos.

Very good effort from the authorities and employers to promote employment, in addition to the fact that it is always positive that there is a job offer with competitive salaries. So far this year alone, more than 10,000 jobs have been registered with the IMSS; this program will strengthen these figures.

So the government of municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez, who has not stopped innovating and promoting social programs, continues at a good pace. We have discussed it, the young mayor came to bring order to the City Hall and he succeeded, now the challenge and efforts must be focused on 2023. In time.

Diary

Today at 2:00 p.m. the Secretary of Administration and Finance of sinaloa, Enrique Diaz, The initiative for the 2023 Income and Expenditure Budget Law will be delivered to the State Congress. It will be very interesting to learn about next year’s famous economic package, from which the entire agenda and direction of the government starts.

Also tomorrow Governor Rubén Rocha will have a great event in the CREE auditorium in DIF Sinaloa, for the state meeting of Promoters of the Transformation of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents.

Political Memory

“Intelligence and common sense make their way with little artifice”: Goethe.