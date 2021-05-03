ofForeign Policy shut down

Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict means he has been held accountable for what he has done – that is not yet justice. Now legislators have to make sure that the system actually changes.

On May 25, 2020, the African American George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The official Derek Chauvin has now been found guilty on all counts.

Justice does not go hand in hand with this. The US police have fundamental flaws, says Kelebogile Zvobgo.

This article is available for the first time in German – it was first published by the magazine on April 20, 2021 Foreign Policy.

Minneapolis – On April 20, 2021, a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of second degree murder, third degree murder, and manslaughter in the case of the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Whether in the office, at home in the living room or on the street: across America, millions of people breathed a sigh of relief – something Floyd had been denied for 9 minutes and 29 seconds with one knee in the neck and one knee in the back.

George Floyd: US police work has fundamental flaws, is fundamentally unjust

The April judgment fulfilled accountability, but it did not bring justice. George Floyd was murdered. From the police. In broad daylight. Slowly. Horrible. In front of the public, begging for his breath, for his life. Some bystanders even called the police in hopes of saving his life because of the police. But Floyd died and his family will never get him back. Policing in Minneapolis, throughout Minnesota, and throughout the United States has fundamental flaws. It is fundamentally unjust.

On April 11th, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead at close range by police officer Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop. This happened about 15 kilometers away from the courthouse where Chauvin was on trial – also for the killing of an unarmed black man. Wright and Floyd are among nearly 200 people killed in police encounters in Minnesota since 2000, and more than 9,000 people across the United States since 2013 – many of them black.

USA: The verdict in the George Floyd case means no justice

The system that led to Floyd’s death was not changed to prevent Wright’s death and the deaths of so many others. So even though Floyd’s death has been accounted for in this case, it is not yet justice.

It would be fair to forbid strangleholdings and “no-knock warrants”, in which the police break into homes without announcing themselves. It would be fair to demilitarize the police and make body cameras mandatory. It would be fair if data on police misconduct were collected and disseminated. It would be fair if we had community policing that puts security above security. It would also be fair if The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act became final.

Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd said last year that her “Daddy changed the world”. Legislators, prosecutors, and ordinary citizens can and should all advocate this ideal.

George Floyd: Transitional Justice – Protests and demonstrations ushered in change

A few days before the end of the trial, MP Maxine Waters urged protesters to “become more confrontational” if the jury should not find Chauvin guilty. Republicans in Congress moved a motion of censure against Waters, and Chauvin’s attorney alleged an error of law. Both attempts failed, but they indicate a deep distrust of protests and demonstrations against racism and for justice. But it is protests and demonstrations that initiate change. It was like that in American history. It has been so in the history of the world.

I am a human rights scholar and much of my research is on transitional justice in global and comparative perspectives. As I did before in Foreign Policy transitional justice includes judicial and extrajudicial accountability actions (e.g. truth commissions, reparations, memorials and institutional reforms, etc.) to remedy (and protect against) past human rights abuses. From Argentina and Guatemala to Morocco and Tunisia – and yes, in the United States too – common people have demanded and received transitional justice.

USA: Truth commissions and transitional justice are long overdue

New data from my research lab shows that since Floyd’s assassination and the ensuing national and international protests in the United States, eight truth commissions have been proposed by decision-makers at the city, state, and federal levels, and three more have started work. They are all supposed to investigate racially motivated violence and injustice and make political recommendations.

Truth commissions and transitional justice in the broader sense are long overdue in the United States. And they can be part of George Floyd’s legacy. You can help the country to deal with structural racism domestically and internationally. It is time.

by Kelebogile Zvobgo

Kelebogile Zvobgo is Provost’s Fellow in Social Sciences at the University of Southern California and the Founder and Director of the International Justice Lab at the College of William & Mary. Twitter: @kelly_zvobgo

This article was first published in English on April 20, 2021 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“Published – in the course of a cooperation it is now also available to the readers of Merkur.de to disposal.