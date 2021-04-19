Unions and employers criticize the abandonment of this program, originally endowed with 24 million euros and which was to end this year
The entry into force last Wednesday of the mandatory wage registration in companies has highlighted the difficulties with which it advances in the Murcia region reduction of labor inequalities between men and women. The salary register aims to contribute to reducing the existing salary differences in much
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#fight #equality #stumbles #failure #plan #wage #gap #Region
Leave a Reply