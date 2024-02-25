London (AFP)

Manchester City, the “defending champion,” achieved the most important victory, with a difficult victory over its host, Bournemouth, 1-0. Arsenal honored its guest, Newcastle, 4-1, and restored the gap to one and two points, respectively, over leaders Liverpool, in the twenty-sixth stage of the English Football Championship.

In the first match, City owes its victory to Phil Foden, who scored the only goal in the 24th minute.

The men of Spanish coach Josep Guardiola continued their awakening, and achieved the second victory in a row, after falling into the trap of a 1-1 draw against their guest, Chelsea, in the twenty-fifth round.

It is also the eighteenth victory for “City” this season, raising its score to 59 points, compared to 60 for Liverpool, which opened the stage on Wednesday, with a major victory over its guest Luton Town 4-1, in a preliminary match, due to its playing at Wembley Stadium in London in the final match of the League Cup. Against Chelsea, whose match with neighbor Tottenham was postponed to a later date.

Guardiola praised Foden, saying, “He is playing the best football I have ever seen from him. Everyone contributed to that, and I am really happy.”

Frustrated by his team's lack of preparation time amid a busy schedule, Guardiola added, “They had seven days to prepare for this match, but we only had three. There are teams that play with less recovery capacity than other teams in the league.”

He continued, “In general, the way we defended was wonderful, because we needed it. When you do not recover and the players are tired, you cannot expect to be perfect because they are human beings.”

He said, “We play every three days for years, not just this season, for years. It is difficult, but they still win. My admiration for all the players is unbelievable.”

“City” opened the scoring through Foden, who took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Neto, following a powerful shot by Haaland from inside the area, after receiving a pass from Croatian Mateo Kovacevic, who followed it into the empty goal “24”, which was Foden’s ninth goal in the league this season.

In the second at the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal regained its scoring appetite, after its disappointing loss to Porto of Portugal 0-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, and scored against its guest Newcastle with four goals from the Dutchman Sven Botman (18 errors against his team), and the German Kai. Havertz (24), Bukayo Saka (63), and Polish Jakub Kefior (69), versus a goal by Joe Willock (84).

Like Liverpool and City, Arsenal achieved its eighteenth win this season in the league and the sixth in a row, raising its score to 58 points, while Newcastle’s score froze at 37 points in eighth place with its eleventh loss this season.