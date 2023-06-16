after the sharp statements what did he do yesterday President Andrés Manuel López Obradorthat “I was not going to give in to blackmail“, the producers they released the Culiacan airport who had been blocked for 3 days, spoke with the Governor Ruben Rocha and agreed to seek together a solution to the problem of the commercialization of bean and it is possible that now they will go against the big flour industrialists.

And it is that a day before Rocha had said that the struggle it’s not against him governmentWhat are the industrial those who refuse to buy at a reasonable price the corndespite the fact that last year they bought it from 7 thousand pesos per ton and that now they would not have to adjust the prices of the flourbut also that they are even boycotting the reception of the crops and making turtles in the wineries that they manage.

The producers’ struggle is fair, but it was already infiltrated, the leaders, among them, Balthazar Valdezone of the most radical, began to lose control since the producers began to be a minority in the protest, for this reason AMLO said that he had conservatives and adversaries at the airport shot.

“I am with you, I support you,” he told the governor, which increases the chances of a solution.

At the meeting it was agreed to start payments and put the crops up for sale through LICONSA, insist with the industrialists for a better price and manage the withdrawal of the complaints against those who blocked the airport. In 3 days, 116 flights were lost and 16,000 passengers were unable to travel.

The producers they understood that they cannot continue affecting third parties and they also give up blocking booths but could focus their struggles against the installations of the flour industry.

Potpourri. The federal deputy sinaloense, dove sanchezlashes out at the PRI deputies and former officials who resigned from the party and challenges them to also resign from the positions that the party gave them, because to be honest, without the PRI they would not be deputies and councilors, they would not hold any position.

“It is very sad to see that the egos and wills bought by Brunette, says that he will soon give proof, they come before the good of Sinaloa. He also criticizes the government because it does not solve the problems of the producers.

THE MOCHIS. Mayor Gerardo Vargaspresumes that Los Mochis is considered among the 5 cities in the country with better public and legal security to attract investments According to a study carried out by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness. It also highlights the quality of life of citizens.

DESERTIONS. Keep killing it, now it’s the former mayor of Mazatlan, Fernando Pucheta the fact that resigned from the PRIsays that this party has already lost its way, in a letter sent to the leader, Paola Gárate, with which the mass defections of distinguished militants and the party begins to be left alone and that is still missing the purge that the new leadership will carry out.

“The demonstrations are suspended”: Baltazar Valdez, peasant leader.

It may interest you: