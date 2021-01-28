The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is lthe last battle of Brexit between Great Britain and the European Union.

After the rotten fish in customs due to lack of red tape, the queues of trucks to avoid the British free border in the port of Cherbourg, the contract between Oxford-Astrazeneca, the government of Great Britain and the European Union to fight the Covid -19 is the new victim of the conflictive divorce between the kingdom and the Continent in the midst of a pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s government refuses to hand over surplus vaccine production to the EU, produced in Great Britain. Despite threats from the EU that they will not release the licenses for Pfizer, which was the first vaccine used in the kingdom, to be exported from one of its bases in Belgium to Great Britain.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca were the first two vaccines accepted in the Western world. AstraZeneca is paying for its success: it can’t keep up with its production.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today visited a laboratory in Scotland. (AP)

When the epidemic grew and the University of Oxford advanced its research to produce a vaccine, the British government provided funding first and signed a contract later, to get 100 million doses vaccine from the Swedish AstraZeneca laboratory, based and manufactured in the kingdom.

Today it has almost 7 million people vaccinated. The catastrophic managment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health crisis was dissipated by the success of the massive vaccination campaign, with thousands of volunteers and logistics run by the army.

Only three months after Great Britain, the European Commission of the EU decided to buy and sign a contract with AstraZeneca for the 27 countries of the Union.

Brussels ordered 400 million doses and paid 336 million euros in advance to ensure the supply. But now Astrazeneca says it has production problems.

Premier Boris Johonson says the British laboratory will continue to deliver the planned doses to the European Union. (AP)

EU officials maintain that the Swedish company has delivered a quarter of what was promised in the first year, reaching 31 million doses against the 80 million that were to be produced.

The 27 EU countries are furious and have had to delay their plans. French hospitals have stopped vaccination since February 2 in the provinces.

Today no country has enough vaccines to fight the pandemic, when the British and South African variants advance and threaten a third wave, as contagious and probably more deadly than the previous ones. Governments are restless and laboratories cannot cope.

AstraZeneca has admitted that it has a delay of 60 days, which tries to speed up the distribution of vaccines because its European plants are slower than those of Great Britain.

The last brexit of the vaccine

Now the EU has demanded that millions of British-made coronavirus vaccines be diverted from the UK to the EU, in a tug-of-war across the Canal over doses. Johnson refused to participate in the European vaccination plan that the EU organized, when Brexit was being negotiated. He preferred to opt for an emergency system that exists for every European country.

The first Brit refused to allow any dose of AstraZeneca manufactured in the UK to be shipped to the EU. In the middle of the fight, Johnson who was “sure” that the company would fulfill its contract for the first 100 million doses manufactured in the reor.

The European Commission convened the heads of AstraZeneca for a meeting last night, after the company announced that it was would delay 50 million doses that the EU had ordered.

MEPs fueled talks about a trade war, saying the UK and AstraZeneca should “think twice” before rejecting the EU’s demands and threatened to block exports of Belgian-made Pfizer vaccine to the UKor.

Launch of the vaccine in some EU countries slowed down due to lack of supply, and a Spanish health official said: “Tomorrow the freezers will be empty.”

The head of the European Commission’s Health area, Stella Kyriakides, was very critical of AstraZeneca for the delay. (AFP)

The British government arranged for Britain-based AstraZeneca to work in partnership with Oxford University to develop the vaccine, risking spending tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer money to create a production line. , before there was any proof that the vaccine would work.

Ministers have made it clear that Britain has the right to reap the rewards of its swift action. They do not have the obligation to rescue the EU, which was months late in signing its own agreement with AstraZeneca with the classic European bureaucracy and has not yet approved the definitive use of the vaccine.

The approval of all vaccines in Europe are emergency and not definitive.

Stella Kyriakides, EU health commissioner, said: “We reject the logic of the order of arrival. That could work in the neighborhood butcher shop, but not in our contracts and not in our advance purchase agreements. “

Brussels stated that AstraZeneca was contractually obligated to use its two UK factories to make up the shortfall on deliveries to the EU. He asked the company to publish its contract with the EU for public scrutiny.

Commissioner Kyriakides said AstraZeneca had “contractual, social and moral obligations” to use all of its facilities to make up the shortfall, adding: “If the UK plants perform better, do we expect the UK plants to deliver doses to the EU? Yes.”

However, the Government and AstraZeneca insisted that the contract with the UK made it clear that UK plants could only be used for exports, once Britain’s 100 million doses had been met.

“We are very confident in our contracts, very confident in our supply. The problems are really a matter for our friends in the EU and the company, “said Boris Johnson.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said separate vaccine manufacturing plants had been deliberately set up for each order received, so there would be no problems. He also recalled that there were no profits for his company in this epidemic and the claim angered the EU.

Peter Liese, German MEP from the European Parliament health committee and member of Angela Merkel’s CDU party, said: “I think the only consequence may be to immediately stop the export of the BioNTech vaccine. [Pfizer] And so we are in the middle of a trade war. So the company and the UK better think twice. “We have to show our weapons … we have to tell other companies around the world, if we treat Europeans as second class, they will suffer for this” he threatened .

The British government continues to vaccinate with the doses of Pfizer and AztraZéneca. (AFP)

A total of 7,164,387 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the United Kingdom.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said he believed Britain would reach its goal of vaccinating everyone over 70 by mid-February and vaccinating everyone over 50 by the end of March.

However, British ministers have said the target is “narrow”. AstraZeneca has promised two million doses a weeka, without which this project cannot be accomplished.

How is the contract with Europe

AstraZeneca said its contract with the EU only stated that it would do its “best effort” to supply the doses.

“As each supply chain has been configured to meet the needs of a specific arrangement, the vaccine produced from any supply chain is dedicated to the relevant countries or regions and makes use of local manufacturing whenever possible,” he explained. the company in a statement.

AstraZeneca is in an awkward position. In March of last year, the University of Oxford was about to sign an agreement with the German pharmaceutical giant Merck to research and develop a vaccine.

The government stepped in and helped steer Oxford into a partnership with Britain-based AstraZeneca instead, taking huge risks by helping fund research and development for a vaccine that might have turned out to be useless. It turned out to be the one, the cheapest and the easiest to transport logistics, entity.

The vaccine is mine

Michael Gove said Britain had an “absolute guarantee” that Astrazeneca’s promised vaccine supplies would be delivered in full and ruled out allowing them to be diverted to the European Union.

The Cabinet Office minister said the supplies would be sufficient to ensure that the deployment stayed “precisely on the right track” in the UK.

“Helping other EU nations with vaccine deficits would have to wait until effective acceleration of the UK vaccination program has been achievedo ”he said.

Gove assured that the British-Swedish company had promised to comply with its delivery schedule with the United Kingdom despite pressure from the European Commission, which has suggested that the doses of vaccine made in Britain should help make up for the shortfall in supplies. of the company’s plants on the continent.

Gove said Britain would do its best to “support” the EU countries.

“That said, it is important, of course, that we continue our vaccination program. We have absolute assurance – we do – that the supplies that we have on the train, which are in the pipeline, continue to be delivered in a way that ensures that the program stays exactly on the right track, “Gove told Times Radio today.

Pressed on whether the government would allow vaccines to reach the EU, Gove told the BBC: “No, the bottom line is that we have to make sure that the timetable that has been agreed and on which it has been based and planned our vaccination program continues. It is the case that supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled must go on, absolutely. “There will be no interruption in that.”

Gove’s comments came after senior industry sources reported that “Britain has more than enough vaccines for this year and could eventually donate them to other countries”.

Multinational Effort

Boris Johnson said yesterday that he was confident that the EU’s threats to cut off supplies would fail. The bloc’s vaccination rate lags far behind that of Britain and Brussels has accused Astrazeneca of breaching delivery agreements.

At a press conference in Downing Street, Johnson attempted to cool the war of words by insisting that manufacturing must be a “large multinational effort”.

The industry source dismissed Brussels’ demands to divert British supplies as “political rhetoric.”They can’t stop contracted vaccines for delivery. Some of these vaccines have already been given to people who are due for their second dose. It would be a human rights problem for millions of people if that process were to stop, ”they said.

Now Germany argues that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine should not be inoculated to those over 65. He argues that it is “insufficient on the effects in older people.” Johnson responded that he disagrees. In his opinion “the vaccine is effective in all groups with good immunity.”