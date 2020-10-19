The fight of the champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) in lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov against American Justin Gaji will take place without spectators. ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto told about this on Sunday, October 18, on his Twitter page.

Update on UFC 254: No fans, unfortunately. A plan that would have allowed additional fans in the building and put tickets on sale was not approved in time. There will be a small handful of invitees, but atmosphere will essentially be the same as every other event, I’m told. – Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 18, 2020

According to him, initially the organizers intended to sell a limited number of tickets, but this plan was not approved on time. At the same time, invited guests will be able to attend the tournament, but there will be few of them, writes RT…

The fight between Nurmagomedov and Gatji will take place on October 24 in Abu Dhabi on “Fight Island” as part of the UFC 254 tournament. The Russian has 28 victories and not a single defeat, Gatji won 22 victories and suffered two defeats in MMA during his career.

On October 17, Okamoto also announced that the fight could take place with spectators. According to him, the leadership tried to work out such an opportunity, despite the situation with the coronavirus. Earlier, Nurmagomedov announced that there would be no spectators at the fight.