Yesterday the verdict of the closely watched trial was established Microsoft and the FTC American Federal Trade Commission, which sought to stop the company’s acquisition process of Activision-Blizzard in order to avoid a possible monopoly.

A plan that failed as Microsoft won the case thanks to the demonstration, through a series of agreements with its direct rivals, that the company has no intention of making exclusives for its consoles Activision’s new projects.

As reported by TheGamer, however, the FTC has no intention of throwing in the towel: the US commission would be trying to appeal the decision by the judge to restart the trial.

This would have been stated by an anonymous person involved in the case, what the judge himself defined as “one of the most complex and important trials in the history of technology”.

According to the anonymous, this appeal should be made official within today’s day: if this turns out to be true we would have confirmation that the FTC has absolutely no intention of giving up.

After Microsoft’s victory was ruled, the FTC abstained from the make any comments about the story: a burning defeat or the silent preparation for an implacable counterattack?