The relationship between Dimayor and the Colombian Association of Professional Footballers (Acolfutpro) was strained again due to the former’s decision not to allow the registration of new footballers by Deportivo Cali.

The green club is sanctioned by Dimayor due to an outstanding debt of 617 thousand dollars for the arrival, in 2014, of Luis Fernando Mosquera to the Valle del Cauca club. Mosquera was a member of Atlético Nacional at the time. He retired in 2020. The original payment was $400,000, but the debt has been growing over the years.

Luis Fernando Mosquera Photo:THE TIME file Share

For this reason, the entity that organizes the professional tournaments prevents Cali from registering new signings until payment is made.

Full-back Fabián Viáfara and the Uruguayan reinforcements, goalkeeper Gastón Guruceaga and defender Martín Rea, have not been able to be registered, despite already training under the orders of Hernán Torres.

However, this Wednesday, the Ministry of Sports ordered the Colombian Football Federation and Dimayor to adjust the Player Statute and the Single Disciplinary Code.

“The ‘Prohibition of transfers or registration of players for specific periods’ will no longer be sanctioned, in virtue of the protection of the fundamental rights of those who play football at a professional level, human dignity, work, freedom to choose a profession or trade and the free development of personality,” says the Mindeporte statement.

Sources from Dimayor consulted by EL TIEMPO say that the entity has 20 days to make adjustments to the regulations, and that they have a different legal interpretation of the norm. “They have their employment contract and are being paid according to it,” they say.

Acolfutpro insists on contempt by Dimayor

Acolfutpro has taken a radical position on the issue and insists that Dimayor is failing to comply with the ministry’s order. “Despite the fact that the Court established that Art. 32 violates the rights of footballers and that the ministry has already requested that @FCF_Oficial and @Dimayor modify it, @AsoDeporCali continues to be denied the registration of its footballers, violating their fundamental right to work,” the association says in a statement.

Acolfutpro announced that Deportivo Cali players filed a tutela action this Friday to be allowed to be registered and play.

President of Deportivo Cali explains how the negotiations with Nacional are going

The president of Deportivo Cali, Humberto Arias, in a video on the club’s social networks, said that The team does not have the money to pay Nacional at this time and has been looking for payment alternatives for three weeks.

One of them was the possibility of transferring the attacker Juan José Córdoba to the Antioquian club, but this was ruled out. “The Córdoba issue was not done because Nacional wanted us to give him a much lower offer than the ones we had received. He has already signed up to play with Pereira, so he cannot play with Nacional anymore,” said Arias.

If there is no agreement, under the current regulations, Cali would be exposed to a one-year ban from registering new players, something that would be very bad for them at a time when the team is in the midst of a fight to avoid relegation.

