When it seemed that everything was calm in the life of Britney Spears, with a few months of calm and some discretion on social networks after a year and a half of freedom and fights against half of her family (father, mother, sister; nobody pound), everything returns to chaos. And now, not only her nor the blood of her blood is the protagonist. Throughout Thursday, July 6, different versions of a clash between the so-called princess of pop, 41, and Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French athlete considered the new global basketball star, had been known on Wednesday night. , brand new NBA and San Antonio Spurs player, at a Las Vegas venue. A somewhat chaotic story but one of which, throughout the day, the protagonists and their relatives have given their versions. Of course, with very different nuances.

The last to speak was the Las Vegas police, who gave details of some of the events, confirmed by spokespersons for the Nevada City Metropolitan Police Department. As they have told different media, around eleven o’clock on Wednesday night, “the officers responded to [el aviso de] a property at 3700 Las Vegas Boulevard in connection with an assault investigation.” That is, in the heart of the city. Apparently, and as reported by the US media, the incident occurred at the Catch restaurant, located in the luxurious Aria hotel with casino, where the athlete dined and where the singer arrived with her husband, Sam Asghari and two companions. . Then Spears spotted the rising star that is Wembanyama and came over to say hello and express her admiration for her, even taking a picture with him. Then, a security guard would have abruptly addressed the singer to prevent her from approaching the Frenchman, so much so that she even slapped him. A witness has told to the tabloid TMZthe first medium to pick it up, that Spears’ glasses flew from her face and crashed to the ground, always according to that medium, which ensures that the singer exclaimed shortly after: “Damn, this is America.”

After the incident, Spears and her companions sat down at the table. There, the versions vary. Initially, TMZ explained that the Wembanyama security guard approached them and apologized, which the singer accepted. “When you know you’re invaded by fans… you know what she’s like,” he told her, apparently not recognizing her at first. However, she has a different version and she assures that she has never received those apologies and that she, in fact, is waiting for them.

The first to speak was Sam Asghari, the singer’s husband, who stated in a message on his Instagram Stories: “I am opposed to violence in all its forms, especially if there is no justification for having to defend yourself or someone who can’t. Self-defense may be unavoidable, but defending any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider that my reaction responds to what happened, and I hope that the man in question learns a lesson and sees his lack of respect for women. Thanks for the support”.

In a second message, which he deleted a couple of hours later, he assured. “Violent and out-of-control behavior by a security guard cannot cast a shadow on the merits of a great young man on the rise,” she said, trumpeting Wembanyama’s profile. “The blame must lie with the coward who did this, with the people who hired him without proper investigation, and with a systemic culture of contempt for women in sports and entertainment. I can’t imagine a scenario where an unarmed fan expressing any kind of emotion or appreciation for a celebrity would get physically attacked, let alone punched in the face for tapping someone on her shoulder. Changes are needed from above, I look forward to them”.

Shortly after, it was Wemba himself, as he is popularly known, who explained the facts before an American sports television channel. In his statements, the considered second-tallest player in the NBA has assured that he received the instruction to walk without stopping to avoid a chaotic scene, because there were several fans who wanted to greet him and take pictures with him. “I didn’t see what happened because he was walking forward and they told me: ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind, he did not touch my shoulder, he grabbed me from behind, and security took him away, ”he said. “I don’t know how strongly, really. But security threw her out. I did not stop to be able to arrive and enjoy a pleasant dinner ”, assured Wembanyama, who also affirmed that until “a couple of hours later ”he did not know that this woman was Britney Spears, because she never saw her face . “At first she was like, ‘Are you kidding,’ but yeah, it turns out she was Britney Spears.”

The last to give her version of events was the singer, too through your social media profile, where he has posted a letter. “Traumatic experiences are not new to me”, she starts, but she assures that she was not “prepared for what happened last night”. She explains that she recognized “an athlete”, without giving her name, in the lobby from the hotel when he was going to have dinner, and that in another hotel he found him again, already having dinner. “I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. he was really tall [Wembanyama mide casi 2,23 metros], so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the player’s statements when he says that I ‘grabbed him from behind’, but I just touched him on the shoulder. His security guard punched me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Almost knocking me over and throwing my glasses.” Describing events from her point of view, Spears continues: “Fans come at me all the time. Even that night. A group of about 20 fans approached me. My security team didn’t hit any of them.”

“I am very embarrassed to share this story with the world, but it is already out there. Anyway, I think it’s important to share it and urge people who are in the public eye to be an example and treat everyone with respect”, reflects the singer. “There is a lot of physical violence in this world, often behind closed doors. I stand by all the victims and my heart goes out to you. I’m still waiting for a public apology from the player, his security team or the organization. I hope they do…” she assures. “I also don’t think this is a matter of mockery. Seeing the player smile and laugh was cruel and demoralizing with what was going on. And he is 2.24 [sic] and I 1.60…”.

To finish, or at least for now, the singer thanks the “enormous expressions of love and support” received in these hours, and also thanks “the Las Vegas police department and the investigators for their support.” It is unknown if Wembanyama will make any other statement or gesture towards the singer, but she is in the media spotlight, in any case. Because precisely on Friday, and again in the city of Las Vegas, she will make her debut with both the San Antonio Spurs and the NBA. The microphones will receive him in her first game to ask him about her role as a center, but, something that the so-called new LeBron James probably did not expect, also about the princess of American pop.